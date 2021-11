Gunflint and crushed slate introduce this spicy, smoky feinherb kabinett. Despite an intensely hot vintage, it balances ripe yellow-plum and gooseberry flavors with a zippy, spine tingling frame of acidity and a delicacy of texture that's refreshing. It's just a hint off dry but delightfully lip smacking on the finish. Hard to resist drinking this one young but it will gain unique complexities through 2030 as well. Anna Lee C. Iijima.

