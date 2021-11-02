Leake Academy Basketball

Seattle University men’s basketball coach Jim Hayford has been suspended and placed on administrative leave after alleged repeated use of the “N-Word,” college basketball insider Jeff Goodman reports. According to the report, players “refused to play” for Hayford after he used the word during a scrimmage this week. “Sources said...
Long time Boswell Media Sports commentator Gilber Barham returned to the Leake Academy football broadcast Friday night. Barham had been forced to miss most of the season due to cancer treatment, but he was able to join Phillip Palmertreet Friday night on Cruisin’ 98.3 for the Rebels’ game against Lamar School.
The Women and Men’s East Central Community College Basketball teams we on the hardwood at the Brackeen-Wood in Decatur tonight and both teams came away with impressive wins. The Lady Warriors played the Lady Eagles from Hinds Community College and maintained a lead throughout the contest. The Lady Warriors were up by 12 points at halftime, 43-31 and won the game by 11 points, 71-60.
Legendary Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) head coach Steve Smith became the third high school basketball coach in history to reach the 1,200 win milestone Friday with a 103-64 victory over Steward Academy (Ariz.). The win improved Smith's all-time record to 1,200-91, which at just below 93 percent...
The Escambia Academy Cougars won over Southern Academy last Friday, October 22, with ease, 41-15. With the win, the Cougars polished off AISA Class 2A, Region 2 area play for the season, finishing with a 3-1 region record. The Cougars got things started early when EA quarterback Landon Sims connected...
The Leake Academy Rebels advanced to the 5A semi-finals Friday with a big win over Pillow Academy. You can relive that win with the audio on-demand replay of Boswell Media Sporrts’ radio coverage of the game.
As high school football playoffs are in full swing, fans of local teams should be aware of spam posts promoting video streams of their favorite teams. These posts circle on social media giving details about a broadcast of a local team, providing a link where fans can watch the team’s broadcast.
Before the Leake Academy Rebels take the field Friday night, you can hear a preview of the game during the SouthGroup Cox Coaches Show. The SouthGroup Cox Coaches Show airs on Cruisin’ 98.3 Thursdays at 7:35 am and 3:35 pm. The show will also be available here on Kicks96news.com Thursday...
Kanye West recently turned up to Donda Academy‘s first game of the season to show his support for the basketball team. Ye recently announced that he is tapping into the world of high school basketball with the launch of Donda Academy, which is slated to be a prep school for some of the most talented prospects across the nation.
