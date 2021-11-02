Jim Souhan: Loss to Cowboys exposes Vikings’ nepotism problem again

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, though the Dallas Cowboys star is reportedly in a longterm relationship. The star NFL running back is reportedly dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been dating for more than a year. The former Ohio State Buckeyes...
Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, according to ESPN. Police said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor and was released later in the day after posting a $2,500 bond. Kazee was pulled over in a suburb next to the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco.
The Dallas Cowboys had to play last weekend’s game without their starting quarterback in Dak Prescott. This week, the NFC East leaders could have to play without their starting running back in Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott limped off the field following the Cowboys’ most-recent drive against the Denver Broncos defense. While...
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been lighting it up on the football field this season. But he’s also been setting some money on fire in the process. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cowboys stud has been slapped with five fines in just six weeks of NFL action thus far. Total bill? $46,865. The fines haven’t been for any extra-curricular activities or testy flare-ups either.
Could the 4-1 Dallas Cowboys find a way to use Trevon Diggs as a receiver? Definitely. But quarterback Dak Prescott isn’t chomping at the bit for the star corner to switch sides of the ball. Prescott told Diggs to “relax,” after the second-year corner out of Alabama requested some offensive...
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was apparently none too pleased with Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith during Dallas' 20-16 road victory Sunday. Lamb could be heard alleging during a highlight reel of the game claiming that Smith was "choking" him on a tackle made by Smith on the Cowboys' second-year receiver.
Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen took out his frustrations on the entire team following an embarrassing SNF loss to the Cooper Rush-led Cowboys. Let’s spare the hyperbole: Things are not going well for the Vikings this season. Minnesota’s modus operandi as of late has been to be just mediocre enough...
The Denver Broncos shellacked the Dallas Cowboys in one of the most-stunning results of the Week 9 NFL slate. Denver topped Dallas, 30-16, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday afternoon. The game wasn’t nearly as close as the final score, either. The Broncos got out to a 30-0 lead and the Cowboys scored a couple of times with the game’s outcome already sealed up.
Dallas Cowboys offensive kind out La'el Collins has been suspended five video games after violating the league's substance abuse coverage, in accordance with NFL Community's Ian Rapoport. Ian Rapoport @RapSheet. #Cowboys OT La’El Collins has been suspended 5 video games without pay for Violation of NFL Policy and Program on...
The Ravens are coming off their bye week and getting healthier. They’ll face a Minnesota Vikings team Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium that has been largely inconsistent this season and owns a 3-4 record. Here’s who has the edge in each phase: Ravens passing game vs. Vikings pass defense Lamar Jackson took five sacks in the Ravens’ 41-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, a result of uneven pass ...
The Minnesota Vikings (3-3) host the Dallas Cowboys (5-1) on Halloween night at U.S. Bank Stadium. Here are 20 stats, facts, and things to know leading into the NFC showdown. Last year, the Cowboys finished the season with the NFL’s 23rd-ranked defensive DVOA. Through seven weeks, they’re ranked 10th in 2021.
The Cowboys head to Minnesota Sunday night well-rested after a bye week. Here are five bold predictions on how Dallas will prevail over the Vikings. Dallas is set to saunter into Minnesota on Sunday night with a 5-1 record and the highest-scoring offense in the NFL. The Vikings will like their chances to slow down Dak Prescott and company, but that’s going to be a tough task for Minnesota’s defense.
The Dallas Cowboys (5-1) come out of their bye week to face the Minnesota Vikings (3-3) for Sunday Night Football. Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. Below, we look at the Cowboys vs. Vikings odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.
This week, we’re going to be waiting all day for Sunday Night as the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Minnesota Vikings is going to be kicking off right around the time you’re getting the kids back home after trick-or-treating. I mean, I hope you’re home by then, anyway....
It’s hard to get a win during your bye week but somehow the Dallas Cowboys were able to get one. That win being more space between themselves and the two closest NFC East teams to them in the standings as both lost. The Cowboys now turn their focus towards the 3-3 Minnesota Vikings, but don’t let their record fool you. This is a very dangerous team with enough weapons to beat the Cowboys on offense and playmakers on defense to slow this Cowboys offense down. What exactly do they have on offense and defense, let’s take a look in this week's opponent preview.
Last year, the Cowboys ended their bye week with a road trip to face the struggling Vikings in Minnesota. Dallas notched a narrow victory to earn their first win since Dak Prescott got hurt earlier in the year. While they’re once again ending their bye week by traveling to Minnesota, it’s safe to say things are very different for both teams this time around.
After starting the season 3-3 with a somewhat favorable schedule, the Vikings face their toughest test: a five-game gauntlet that will define their season. While it starts at home on Sunday against the Cowboys, three of the next four games will be on the road, including against two MVP candidates in Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert.
