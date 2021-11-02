Jim Souhan: Loss to Cowboys exposes Vikings’ nepotism problem again

It’s hard to get a win during your bye week but somehow the Dallas Cowboys were able to get one. That win being more space between themselves and the two closest NFC East teams to them in the standings as both lost. The Cowboys now turn their focus towards the 3-3 Minnesota Vikings, but don’t let their record fool you. This is a very dangerous team with enough weapons to beat the Cowboys on offense and playmakers on defense to slow this Cowboys offense down. What exactly do they have on offense and defense, let’s take a look in this week's opponent preview.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO