Jeff McLane: Will Eagles’ Nick Sirianni continue to take the pressure off Jalen Hurts?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... A lot of people ripped Sirianni for that analogy. It is cheesey to be sure, but I’m fine with it. I’m just not sure it is accurate right now. What foundation is being laid? I don’t see anything that looks foundational. When Andy Reid took over in 1999 he wanted to install his version of the West Coast offense. He had Jim Johnson install an attacking 4-3 scheme that used zone blitzes. The results were ugly at times that first year, but you could see the schemes. And Reid created the right culture. When OL George Hegamin got on Reid’s bad side in Training Camp, he was punished in a public way and then cut the next day. That sent a message to the team. DT Bill Johnson was joking around in the locker room after a 33-7 loss to the Panthers and Reid didn’t like that. He cut Johnson the next day. Message sent. Reid was very protective of his players, but they had to do things the right way. Chip Kelly took over in 2013. He talked about tempo and wanting a strong run game. Kelly introduced us all to Sports Science and looked for every advantage possible. You could see his ideas in action right away. He wasn’t able to build on them, but there is no question that you knew his vision. With Sirianni, I’m not sure what we know. The run game comes and goes. The over-reliance on RPOs seems to be an issue. Defenses have figure them out more than any time in the past. The passing game is a mixture of screens and deep balls. Jonathan Gannon’s defense is extremely conservative. Scheme aside, the team is sloppy. We see dropped passes and missed tackles. We see dumb penalties and mental mistakes. What’s the foundation Sirianni is laying?

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO