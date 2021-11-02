CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jeff McLane: Will Eagles’ Nick Sirianni continue to take the pressure off Jalen Hurts?

Derrick
 6 days ago

DETROIT — Did the Eagles find their offensive identity in Sunday’s 44-6 drubbing of the Lions, or did their...

www.thederrick.com

FanSided

Trusted Eagles voice believes Nick Sirianni should be fired after one season

As you might imagine, the feedback on the job Nick Sirianni is doing as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles isn’t positive. From having his staff being called ‘clueless’ on 94 WIP-FM’s Angelo Cataldi And The Morning Team Show to the constant barrage of verbal attacks by the callers who tune in to that show and others, the rookie head coach can’t seem to catch a break.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Odell Beckham Jr. in Philly?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Odell Beckham Jr.’s time in Cleveland appears to be coming to an end. The question is — should his next game be played for the Eagles? Although nothing is official, it seems it is only a matter of time until the Cleveland Browns release Beckham Jr., and an ESPN report suggests it could come as soon as Friday. If/when he is released, Beckham Jr. will go through the waiver process. The Eagles, at 3-5, are currently eighth in the waiver order. It is possible a team ahead of them, like Miami, could claim Beckham Jr. If he does make it to them, however, the Eagles should put in a claim. To start — yes, Beckham Jr. does come with some red flags. His time in Cleveland coming to an end the way it is should be something the Eagles consider. Head coach Nick Sirianni has built a good culture at the NovaCare Complex. Bringing in Beckham Jr. could be a risk, considering he has left two teams on bad terms. [UPDATE: OBJ has been officially released.]
NFL
97.3 ESPN

Nick Sirianni delivers Eagles fans good news for Sunday’s game

At Friday's Press Conference, Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni gave the latest updates about who will be available for Philadelphia heading into their home game this Sunday versus the Los Angeles Chargers and it is very good news:. If you are an Eagles fan, you should be excited to hear...
NFL
fastphillysports.com

EAGLES NICK SIRIANNI 14-1 IN VEGAS TO BE NEXT NFL COACH FIRED!

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has become a national media punch line after his bizarre reference to fertilizer and watering as if his players were plants and not grown men. But forget his public utterances. Judge him by his ability to coach the Eagles on the field. Which so far has...
NFL
crossingbroad.com

Nick Sirianni is now a Botanist

Nick Sirianni showed up to Wednesday’s press conference wearing a cut-off sweat shirt that looked like some combination of Bill Belichick and Kanye West, if they were extras in the new Dune movie. It looked super-comfortable, and was a nice departure from what he normally wears, be it Sixers/Flyers/Phillies stuff or colorful tees with his players’ likenesses or slogans on them.
SPORTS
chatsports.com

Nick Sirianni talks Fletcher Cox’s criticism, Eagles defensive struggles and adjustments

Eagles’ head coach Nick Sirianni spoke to reporters on Monday evening after the team made a handful of moves — including trading Joe Flacco to the Jets, and signing QB Reid Sinnett off of waivers. Sirianni talked about the transactions, and also gave some injury updates, commented on Fletcher Cox’s post-game frustrations, and talked (again) about accountability.
NFL
Norristown Times Herald

McCaffery: At long last, Nick Sirianni is turning the Eagles loose

He couldn’t make it through one game without dabbling with the Philly Special. He could barely make it through a week without some wardrobe tribute to Philadelphia. He tried rock, paper and scissors, video tributes to a hot-dog-eating legend and, finally, unloaded a thesis on horticulture. Nick Sirianni tried it...
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
inquirer.com

Miles Sanders suffers cruelest of ironies in Eagles loss after Nick Sirianni finally decides to run the ball | Jeff McLane

LAS VEGAS — Miles Sanders suffered what had to be the cruelest of injuries, because after so much neglect, the Eagles finally built a game plan around the running back. But on the second offensive series, Sanders left with an ankle injury. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni didn’t have an update after the game, but all the signs that the third-year tailback suffered a significant injury were there:
NFL
chatsports.com

Nick Sirianni talks Eagles’ RBs and WRs, preparing for the Lions game

Eagles’ head coach Nick Sirianni spoke to reporters on Friday and talked a bit about the running back room with Miles Sanders on IR, how they’re preparing for the Lions, and what he’s seeing from the young wide receivers. Javon Hargrave, Ryan Kerrigan and Landon Dickerson will be active on...
NFL
920 ESPN

Can Eagles fans believe anything Nick Sirianni says anymore?

On Monday, the Philadelphia Eagles said "goodbye" to Joe Flacco after seven weeks and sent him back to the New York Jets. Eagles Head Coach delayed his press conference until after 6pm and his explanations the day after the Eagles loss to the Raiders was as lackluster as the team's performance on Sunday.
NFL
chatsports.com

Nick Sirianni admits the Eagles ‘weren’t good enough’ vs. the Raiders

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni spoke to reporters following the team’s loss to the Raiders on Sunday afternoon, a game that now puts them at 2-5 for the season, and talked a bit about Miles Sanders injury and the run game, as well as his explanation for accepting the penalty in the first quarter that ended up extending the Raiders drive.
NFL
phillysportsnetwork.com

Nick Sirianni is doomed regardless of what happens to Jalen Hurts

The Eagles were an absolute trainwreck in 2020 for a million different reasons. Without sending you all on a trip down memory lane, we all know how it ended. Carson Wentz was pulled from the field during an embarrassing performance against the Packers and Jalen Hurts was dropped into the deep end. After some flashes of strong play in the run towards the end of the season, the front office decided to double down on their QB and exile Carson Wentz and the coaching staff. For better or worse, we’re heading down a similar path in 2021.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: What is the foundation Nick Sirianni is laying?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... A lot of people ripped Sirianni for that analogy. It is cheesey to be sure, but I’m fine with it. I’m just not sure it is accurate right now. What foundation is being laid? I don’t see anything that looks foundational. When Andy Reid took over in 1999 he wanted to install his version of the West Coast offense. He had Jim Johnson install an attacking 4-3 scheme that used zone blitzes. The results were ugly at times that first year, but you could see the schemes. And Reid created the right culture. When OL George Hegamin got on Reid’s bad side in Training Camp, he was punished in a public way and then cut the next day. That sent a message to the team. DT Bill Johnson was joking around in the locker room after a 33-7 loss to the Panthers and Reid didn’t like that. He cut Johnson the next day. Message sent. Reid was very protective of his players, but they had to do things the right way. Chip Kelly took over in 2013. He talked about tempo and wanting a strong run game. Kelly introduced us all to Sports Science and looked for every advantage possible. You could see his ideas in action right away. He wasn’t able to build on them, but there is no question that you knew his vision. With Sirianni, I’m not sure what we know. The run game comes and goes. The over-reliance on RPOs seems to be an issue. Defenses have figure them out more than any time in the past. The passing game is a mixture of screens and deep balls. Jonathan Gannon’s defense is extremely conservative. Scheme aside, the team is sloppy. We see dropped passes and missed tackles. We see dumb penalties and mental mistakes. What’s the foundation Sirianni is laying?
NFL
FanSided

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is getting roasted after a recent analogy

When Nick Sirianni was hired by the Philadelphia Eagles as the 24th head coach in the team’s history (and their fourth coaching hire since 2013), we were told that he ‘blew Howie Roseman and Jeffrey Lurie away’ in the interview process. If there was only some way that we could board a time machine and travel back to that moment and just be flies on the wall.
NFL

