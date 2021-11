If you ever wanted to know what Russell Wilson has meant to the Seattle Seahawks, rewatch Monday night's game. On second thought, don't watch that ugly game ever again. The Seahawks have outdated notions on how rushing the ball more, and not necessarily effectively, is how to win games. What really happens is they often put themselves in a hole with that approach, but Wilson is so good he can make a handful of plays to bail them out.

