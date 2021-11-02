Telco Industry Sees AI As Key To Cutting Energy Demand From Rising Internet Traffic Nokia/GSMA Research
Nokia and GSMA Intelligence announced new research showing that communication service providers (CSPs) around the world believe that deploying artificial intelligence (AI) software is essential to reducing fast-rising network energy demand and emissions, spurred by internet traffic growth. With the United Nations’ COP26 climate change conference proceeding in Scotland...aithority.com
