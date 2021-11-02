Telco Industry Sees AI As Key To Cutting Energy Demand From Rising Internet Traffic Nokia/GSMA Research

Understanding several aspects of the pregelatinized flour market, Persistence Market Research has presented a structured analysis on the various trends, challenges, opportunities, growth drivers and restraints impacting the global market in its new research report titled "Pregelatinized Flour Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2012-2025)". Various facets of the market are analyzed across major regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. A thorough analysis on competitive landscape and forecasts are included in this comprehensive research study that can be used to achieve strategic advantage in the coming years. A detailed market segmentation helps estimate the value and volume projections of all segments and sub segments for a period of eight years from 2017-2025.

MARKETS ・ 11 HOURS AGO