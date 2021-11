LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The horse racing industry is in mourning over the death of a well-known jockey who was hit and killed on I-64 Sunday evening. Churchill Downs said 34-year-old Miguel Mena, a native of Lima, Peru, was pronounced dead by the Jefferson County coroner’s office following the accident which happened at about 7:30 p.m. on I-64 westbound between Blankenbaker Parkway and Hurstbourne Lane near mile marker 16. Mena, whose given name is Jose Mena Rodriguez, was trying to cross the interstate but didn’t have a car in the area, according to the Courier-Journal.

