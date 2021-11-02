CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Arab world's legendary singer, Sabah Fakhri, dies at 88

By SARAH EL DEEB
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZDNLV_0ck6YFFJ00
Syria FILE - Sabah Fakhri, the famous Syrian singer holds his award in Damascus, June. 22, 2004 after receiving the "Prize of Arab Music" in a festival held in Damascus and called upon by the Arab Organization for Culture and Sciences. Syria's government said Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, one of the Arab world's most iconic singers, Sabah Fakhri, who has entertained generations with traditional songs and preserved extinct forms of Arabic music, has died. He was 88. . (AP Photo/Bassem Tellawi, File) (Bassem Tellawi)

BEIRUT — (AP) — One of the Arab world’s most famous singers, Sabah Fakhri, who has entertained generations with traditional songs and preserved extinct forms of Arabic music, has died, Syria’s government said Tuesday. He was 88.

It was not immediately clear what caused Fakhri’s passing.

Born Sabah Abu Qaws in the Syrian city of Aleppo in 1933, Fakhri got his stage name as an adolescent when he started performing.

He soon rose to fame to become one of the Arab world’s legendary tenors and one of its exceptionally charismatic entertainers.

Fakhri was a world class Tarab singer, an Arabic form of music associated with emotional evocation that could last for hours.

Onstage, Fakhri would engage the audience and sway to the music almost in a trance, turning the lyrics of his songs, often in classical Arabic, into refrains they can easily sing back with him.

He once performed for 10 hours straight in 1968 a concert in Caracas, Venezuela, without a single break, earning an entry in the Guinness World Records.

Throughout his career, Fakhri preserved and popularized traditional forms of Arab singing and music, including Quddud Halabiya, native to his hometown Aleppo.

Fakhri’s voice was so powerful and distinct, he once told his interviewers that his family recognized it when he was a baby.

“I started singing when I was born,” he once told an interviewer for Egyptian TV CBC. A family member used to pinch him to hear him cry because “he liked the sound of my crying.”

He memorized the Quran when young and began reciting in mosques - a common path for a number of musicians and singers in the Arab world. Because of his powerful voice, Fakhri briefly worked as a muezzin - the person who calls for prayers - in a mosque in Aleppo.

“Quran is the great school for performance and good and clear pronunciation,” he said in the interview aired in 2014.

Fakhri studied music and singing in Aleppo and Damascus.

He earned various honors in the Arab world and was head of the Syrian Artists Syndicate.

Fakhri is survived by four sons, including Anas, a singer.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Sabah Fakhri, Syrian tenor who helped preserve classical Arabic music, dies at 88

BEIRUT — Sabah Fakhri, a commanding Syrian tenor who helped preserve classical Arabic music with marathon-length concerts around the world, including one 10-hour performance without break in Caracas, Venezuela, in 1968 that earned him a Guinness World Record entry, died Nov. 2 in Damascus. He was 88. Syrian state media...
WORLD
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Legendary Actress Fined for Racist Comments

Legendary French actress Brigitte Bardot was reportedly fined over $20,000 for racist comments she made back in 2019. At the time, Bardo published a letter referring to the native residents of La Reunion as "savages." On Thursday, Le Figaro reported she was fined €20,000, or about $23,100, for the comments. Bardot, 87, was an international sex symbol during the late 1950s and 1960s, starring in dozens of important movies.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sabah Fakhri
Popculture

Popular and Grammy-Nominated Singer Dead at 26 After Plane Crash

Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça was died in a plane crash, her representatives confirmed in a statement on her Instagram page. She was 26. Four other people died in the crash, which remains under investigation. Mendonça was on her way to perform in Caratinga. The plane crashed in the state of...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Angelina Jolie Slams ‘Eternals’ Ban: Anyone Threatened or Angry by Gay Roles Is ‘Ignorant’

Angelina Jolie is speaking out against countries banning her Marvel Cinematic Universe tentpole “Eternals” because it includes the franchise’s first openly gay superhero (and a gay kiss to go along with it). News broke the day before the “Eternals” U.S. opening that Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar had banned the film reportedly due to its gay content. Homosexuality is still illegal across the Gulf. Even just a one-line reference to a lesbian relationship got Pixar’s “Onward” banned from Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia last year. “I’m sad for [those audiences]. And I’m proud of Marvel for refusing to cut those...
MOVIES
quillette.com

Ethiopia’s Stunning Battlefield Reversal

A year is a long time during warfare, and the Tigray conflict that began last November has now been flipped on its head. Not many observers saw the current scenario coming. The world’s recurring tendency to forget Ethiopia, noted by the eminent 18th-century British historian Edward Gibbon, has reasserted itself. Now the media are rushing to catch up with the changing tide of battle.
POLITICS
primenewsghana.com

Queen mother 'escapes assassination attempt'

Thugs stormed the residence of the queen mother of Fetteh Kakraba, Nana Adjoa Adobi, amid the firing of gunshots and vandalised her car. News trickling in from the Central Region says a queen mother has escaped unhurt from an attempt by some gunmen to assassinate her. Accra-based Starr FM who...
AFRICA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arab World#Arabic Music#Ap#Syrian#Tarab#Aleppo#Egyptian#Cbc
Dezeen

Clemens Weisshaar found dead in Portugal

German designer Clemens Weisshaar has been found dead in Portugal close to a burned-out car containing the remains of his young son. Weisshaar, 44, was co-founder of pioneering design studio Kram\Weisshaar. Portuguese media reported that the incident was "a case of homicide, followed by suicide". Founded with Stockholm-based designer Reed...
WORLD
techeblog.com

Russian Boy Claims to be from Mars and is Here on Earth to Save it from Nuclear Apocalypse

Boriska Kipriyanovich from Volgograd, Russia, a so-called “Indigo Child”, claims to have lived on Mars in a past life before being reborn here on Earth to save it from nuclear apocalypse. If his story is to be believed, Martians were allegedly wiped out by a nuclear conflict thousands of years ago, and he warns that Earth is headed in the same direction and will share the same fate as “his people”. Read more for a video about the boy and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
Variety

‘Eternals’ Yanked From Release in Saudi Arabia and Other Arab Countries Due to Gay Superhero

Marvel’s “Eternals,” which features the first MCU gay superhero, has been banned in Saudi Arabia and several other Arab countries ahead of its planned Nov. 11 rollout across the Gulf region. Sources have confirmed that despite the film being publicized across the region on the websites of local multiplex chains, such as top local exhibitor Vox Cinemas, “Eternals” won’t be playing in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. However, tickets for the movie are currently available for purchase at Vox cinemas in the UAE. Vox did not immediately respond to requests for comment. In the Arab world, movies concerning or containing sex, homosexuality and religious...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Eternals’ Actor Haaz Sleiman on Being Arab and Openly Gay in the MCU, the Film’s ‘Ignorant’ Ban in Middle Eastern Countries (EXCLUSIVE)

Haaz Sleiman says he was close to tears when he learned of Disney’s response to “Eternals” being banned in several Middle Eastern countries because of the MCU film’s LGBTQ+ content. “They stood their ground and said, ‘Nope, we are not going to compromise the integrity of our film,’” Sleiman told me Friday afternoon. “It made these Arab countries looks so ignorant and pathetic.” Variety confirmed Thursday that the film has been banned in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar ahead of its release across the Gulf region on Nov. 11. Movies containing LGBTQ+ content are often cut to appease international censors around the...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
World
Deadline

Marília Mendonça Dies: Brazil’s Most Popular Singer And Latin Grammy Winner Was 26

Marília Mendonça, Brazil’s most-listened-to artist in Brazil on Spotify in 2019 and 2020, died today in a plane crash, according to her public relations firm. A sertanejo country music star in Brazil, she had more than 38 million followers on Instagram. She was a feminist icon who sang about empowering women. Mendona’s plane went down in a rural region of the southeastern state of Minas Gerais, her PR firm said. She was traveling to a concert at the time of the crash. Four other people with her died. Photographs and videos show the plane laying just beneath a waterfall. On Friday, Mendonça posted...
WORLD
IBTimes

Pro-Iran Camp In Fresh Baghdad Demo After Deadly Clash

Hundreds of supporters of pro-Iranian factions staged a fresh demonstration Saturday in the Iraqi capital over last month's election results, a day after at least one protester was killed in a clash with police. The demonstrations come while Iraq's numerous political parties negotiate to form coalitions and name a new...
PROTESTS
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé': Ariela Breaks Down in Tears Amid Intense Confrontation With Biniyam in Kenya

Ariela and Biniyam reunited after months apart on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, and it wasn't the happy reunion either of them wanted. After intense fighting while Ariela was in New Jersey so that their son, Avi, could get hernia surgery while Biniyam stayed behind in Ethiopia -- and Ariela accusing Biniyam of partying with other women and bringing strangers to their house while turning off his phone -- the two met up in Kenya for a tense showdown.
WORLD
IBTimes

Ethiopian Govt Vows To Fight On In 'Existential War'

Ethiopia's government said Thursday it was on the brink of victory in an "existential war" against Tigrayan rebels and vowed to fight on, in an apparent rebuke of international ceasefire calls on the conflict's first anniversary. "This is not a country that crumbles under foreign propaganda! We are fighting an...
POLITICS
AFP

Ethiopia rebels dismiss bloodbath fears as crowds rally for army

Rebels fighting Ethiopia's government have played down reports that they would face a hostile population or cause a "bloodbath" if they advanced into Addis Ababa, even as tens of thousands joined a pro-military rally in the capital on Sunday. Fighters from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and their allies have been locked in a year-long war with the government that has killed thousands and pushed many more into desperate conditions in the vast east African nation. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops into Tigray in November last year to topple the TPLF, accusing them of attacking military bases. But the TPLF and their allies have claimed several victories in recent weeks, taking towns some 400 kilometres from the capital, and have not ruled out marching on Addis Ababa.
PROTESTS
AFP

Ortega and Murillo: Nicaragua's power couple

Nicaragua's first couple, President Daniel Ortega and his wife Vice-President Rosario Murillo, are both in their 70s but have shown no desire to relinquish their vice-like grip on power. On Monday they romped to victory in an election dismissed as a "sham" by the United States following a months-long campaign of political persecution. More than 30 opposition figures, including former guerrilla comrades and seven potential presidential candidates, have been detained on vague charges of undermining Nicaragua's "sovereignty." Former guerrilla leader Ortega, known as "el comandante" (the commander) for his iron-fisted rule, first held power for 11 years after the 1979 revolution, including five years as president.
SOCIETY
AFP

US orders diplomats out of Ethiopia as rebels approach capital

The US said on Saturday it had ordered all of its non-essential diplomats and their families to leave Ethiopia, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged people to make sacrifices to fend off rebels threatening to advance on the capital. Nine rebel groups said on Friday they would join forces in an alliance built around the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been locked in a year-long war that has killed thousands and pushed many more into famine-like conditions. Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops into Tigray in November last year to topple the TPLF, accusing them of attacking military bases. The US State Department said it had "ordered the departure of non-emergency US government employees and their family members" on Friday, and it was also urging all other US nationals to leave.
WORLD
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
48K+
Followers
71K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy