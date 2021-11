Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale has made his desire to pack it in well-known, first broaching the topic in an April 2020 interview in which the 68-year-old stated, with a wink and a nod, that 69 years old would be the appropriate age at which to retire. But that was before we knew how long the pandemic would drag on, and here we are most of the way to 2022 with a 70-year-old Coverdale who has yet to perform since.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO