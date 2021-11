Will DA Rocah Get an Indictment Before He Dies in Prison from COVID?. The strange life of Robert Durst is coming to a close in many ways. Durst, 78, was convicted in a California courtroom in the 2000 murder of Susan Berman in Los Angeles. Berman had served as Durst’s spokesperson and companion regarding the death of his wife, Kathie McCormack Durst, who vanished from their Westchester home in North Salem in 1982.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO