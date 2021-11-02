Kristy Swanson tests positive for COVID-19

The actress who originated the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” role has tested positive for COVD-19.

Kristy Swanson was in the hospital over the weekend for coronavirus treatment, The Los Angeles Times reported.

She announced her condition on Twitter Monday writing, “Prayers for me please. Yesterday, I took an ambulance ride to the hospital.”

Swanson, 51, said she has pneumonia and is on oxygen.

The actress added that she was at the end of her illness when the illness settled into her lungs. She is being treated with baricitinib and blood thinners to prevent clotting.

According to The New England Journal of Medicine, baricitinib has been tested as a treatment and used with remdesivir in some cases to reduce recovery time in adults who are also on high-flow oxygen. Baricitinib is traditionally used to treat patients with rheumatoid arthritis and was approved last year to be used with remdesivir to treat COVID-19. It received emergency use approval in July to be used on its own, the Times reported.

It is not known if Swanson was vaccinated against COVID-19, People magazine reported. She has Tweeted against the vaccine mandates saying they were a way to “make mo-money” but she denies being “anti-vax” as some media outlets have characterized her vaccine stance.

