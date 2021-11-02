CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Kristy Swanson tests positive for COVID-19

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CqH3W_0ck6Q0nz00

The actress who originated the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” role has tested positive for COVD-19.

Kristy Swanson was in the hospital over the weekend for coronavirus treatment, The Los Angeles Times reported.

She announced her condition on Twitter Monday writing, “Prayers for me please. Yesterday, I took an ambulance ride to the hospital.”

Swanson, 51, said she has pneumonia and is on oxygen.

The actress added that she was at the end of her illness when the illness settled into her lungs. She is being treated with baricitinib and blood thinners to prevent clotting.

According to The New England Journal of Medicine, baricitinib has been tested as a treatment and used with remdesivir in some cases to reduce recovery time in adults who are also on high-flow oxygen. Baricitinib is traditionally used to treat patients with rheumatoid arthritis and was approved last year to be used with remdesivir to treat COVID-19. It received emergency use approval in July to be used on its own, the Times reported.

It is not known if Swanson was vaccinated against COVID-19, People magazine reported. She has Tweeted against the vaccine mandates saying they were a way to “make mo-money” but she denies being “anti-vax” as some media outlets have characterized her vaccine stance.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Kristy Swanson, Joe Rogan, and Other COVID-19 Skeptics Who Contracted the Virus

Conspiracy theories have become as common and dependable as dirt — so it's no surprise that many cropped up in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some insist the coronavirus is a media-invented hoax. Others acknowledge it exists but say its seriousness is inflated. Still others object to government-imposed measures to curb the outbreak. Here are some influential folks who flouted COVID-19 restrictions and precautions and tested positive — including a noted actor who was recently rushed to the hospital after she made several critical comments on COVID-19 vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Eastern Arizona Courier

Khloe Kardashian and True test positive for COVID-19

Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True have tested positive for COVID-19. The 37-year-old reality star and her three-year-old daughter have both tested positive for the virus, and are now “in quarantine and following guidelines” to keep themselves and others safe. Khloe wrote on her Instagram Story: “Hi guys I wanted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Kristy Swanson taken to hospital and treated with oxygen for ‘Covid-related’ pneumonia

Actor Kristy Swanson is being treated in a hospital for pneumonia which she says is related to Covid-19.Swanson tweeted on Monday (1 November): “Prayers for me please. Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I’m still here with pneumonia, I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I’m in good spirits and in great hands.”She later added: “I was just at the tail end of my Covid diagnosis when it jumped into my lungs.”Swanson also praised the hospital staff taking care of her, calling them “wonderful”.Swanson is best known for portraying the titular character in the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristy Swanson
KARE 11

Lt. Governor Flanagan tests positive for COVID-19

MINNESOTA, USA — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on KARE 11 on Oct. 29, 2021. In a series of tweets shared Saturday morning, Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan announced she's been diagnosed with COVID-19. Flanagan, who is fully vaccinated, says she tested positive for the virus after caring for...
MINNESOTA STATE
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Rheumatoid Arthritis#England#The Los Angeles Times#Cox Media Group
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

If You Spot This in Your Mouth, You're at Risk for Heart Attack, Says Study

There are many risk factors for heart attacks—age, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and genetics included—per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, there are also less obvious conditions that can determine your likelihood of experiencing a major cardiovascular event. According to one study, there is even a dental condition that can even come into play. Read on to find out what it is.—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Had a "Small Heart Attack"

Back in July, fans of good TV were shocked by news that Bob Odenkirk had collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul. After several nervous hours, the actor thanked well-wishers and his doctors, saying he had suffered a "small heart attack" and was on the mend. Unfortunately, in the U.S., someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But they aren't always dramatic. In some cases, you may not even realize you had one. These are some sure signs you've had a "small" or "mild" heart attack. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
musictimes.com

Nick Jonas Heartbreak: Jonas Brothers' Member Speaks Candidly About Serious Health Issue

Nick Jonas publicly opened up about his struggles as a diabetic patient and how he can manage them. Jonas has been looking strong in public despite his battle against diabetes. He was first diagnosed with the disease when he was 13 years old after his brothers noticed his alarming symptoms. At that time, he reportedly wanted to drink more sugary sodas and kept on losing weight.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

The First Sign of the Disease That Ended Linda Ronstadt's Performing Career

A multi-platinum artist and 11-time Grammy Award winner, Linda Ronstadt enjoyed a decades-long musical career beginning in the late '60s. After first performing with the band Stone Ponies, she later launched a solo career with her breakout album, Heart Like a Wheel. Ronstadt became well-known for hits like "When Will I Be Loved" and "You're No Good," seamlessly straddling a range of genres including classic rock and country.
MUSIC
doppleronline.ca

COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for hospital visitors effective Nov. 22

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) announced this week that starting November 22, 2021 it will require all visitors to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. Patients are not required to show proof of vaccination to receive care. The provincial government has not mandated COVID-19 vaccines for health care workers, although...
PUBLIC HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

A Scent Test To Detect Early-Stage Pancreatic Cancer

Oncotarget published "Scent test using Caenorhabditis elegans to screen for early-stage pancreatic cancer" which reported that although early detection and diagnosis are indispensable for improving the prognosis of patients with pancreatic cancer, both have yet to be achieved. Except for pancreatic cancer, other cancers have already been screened through scent tests using animals or microorganisms, including Caenorhabditis elegant.
CANCER
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued This COVID Warning

During a busy coronavirus news week—which included parents getting vaccines for their kids aged 5 to 11 and the development of two pills proven effective as therapeutics—there was news that concerned experts: Legal challenges to a planned mandate for companies with more than 100 employees to get vaccines, and cases plateauing (not going down) and stuck at 75,000 a day. With this in mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the nation's Surgeon General, appeared on This Week opposite Martha Raddatz to tell you how to be safe, and he had a warning. Read on for five essential points that can save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
U.S. POLITICS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
24K+
Followers
39K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy