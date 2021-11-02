CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Election Day for Idaho, Where to Vote Nov 2, 2021

By Benito Baeza
 6 days ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-It is election day across the Gem State with polls opening at 8 a.m. where many will decide their town's new leadership or approve school levies. A variety of issues and candidates are on election ballots across the Magic Valley, with many city council seats up for grabs...

KOOL 96.5

Public Invited to View Cassia Judge Candidate Interviews

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The public will be able to observe the interview of six candidates who applied to replace a retired Cassia County judge. The Fifth Judicial District announced the schedule for interviews of the candidates who will replace judge the Honorable Mick Hodges. The interviews will take place from 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. on November 19, a Friday at the " target="_blank">Cassia County Judicial Center in Burley. Two of the candidates are from Burley: Paul Ross and Jeremy Pittard. Brock Bischoff is from Heyburn, while Jacob Twiggs is from Jerome. Michael Keim comes from Meridian and Adam Strong is from Idaho City. Each candidate will be interviewed for 45 minutes in alphabetical order. The Magistrate Commission will deliberate privately at the end of the interviews. Members of the public wanting to attend the interviews are welcome to as long as COVID-19 rules are followed inside the courtroom. An order issued in September by the Idaho Supreme Court requires people to wear a mask that covers the mouth and nose, and that people maintain six feet from one another if they are not members of the same household.
CASSIA COUNTY, ID
KOOL 96.5

‘Tanks Giving': Idaho Store Giving Away Free Tanks Of Gas

An Idaho market and fueling station is once again celebrating the holiday season by giving away 2,000 gallons of gasoline at each of their locations before Thanksgiving Day. The "Tanks Giving" event was started last year, and will award lucky customers more than 100 free tanks of gas per location.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Ammon Bundy Looks to be Gaining in Race for Idaho Governor

A few months ago I told you I didn’t believe Ammon Bundy could be elected Governor of Idaho. I’ve changed my mind. This morning I read a story about his campaign in the Deseret News. While the writer rehashes a lot of the old Bundy family history, it’s the quotes from the candidate that echo across the page. First, I’ve said his mother didn’t name him “Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy”. Those first three names are a media trick used to frighten you. He made it clear in the interview that he simply wants a more accountable government.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

UPDATE: Oregon Women Traveling Through Idaho Found, One Deceased

UPDATE: Kootenai County Sheriff's officials said the two women who went missing from Pendleton, Oregon were found in the Panhandle National Forest after a hunter located one of the women deceased Friday morning. The hunter called emergency dispatch at around 11:45 a.m. after finding the elder woman in the Solitaire Saddle area. The hunter guided law enforcement to the victim. A search of the area found the gold minivan with the other woman inside, alive. The sheriff's office said it looked like the two women had gotten lost and confused while following their GPS and ended up in the Forest where their vehicle had broken down. The mother tried to walk for help but died from exposure. The woman who stayed with the van was her daughter, who is mentally disabled. Family was headed to the area to pick her up.
IDAHO STATE
City
Buhl, ID
Idaho State
Idaho Elections
Twin Falls, ID
Government
Twin Falls, ID
Elections
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
KOOL 96.5

Boise County Man Died from Rabies After Contact with Bat

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho health officials say a Boise County man died from rabies after a bat got caught in his clothing in late summer. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said this is the first case in Idaho since 1978 where a person has died from rabies. Officials said the man had come in contact with a bat in late August when it got caught in his clothing however, the man didn't think the animal had bitten him or scratched him. Yet, in October the man had gotten sick and ended up in the hospital where he died. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Confirmed the case as being rabies. Idaho health officials didn't find out about the bat exposure until after the investigation began.
BOISE COUNTY, ID
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Fish and Game: Cougars Seen in Twin Falls, Kimberly

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Residents of Twin Falls and Kimberly have been reporting more sightings of mountain lions in their neighborhoods. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said it has gotten more reports of the cougars roaming residential neighborhoods in the two towns and that the big cats have killed livestock east of Twin Falls. People living in Kimberly told Idaho Fish and Game that cougars have been caught on security cameras around homes and neighborhoods.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

New Sun Valley Video Highlights All the Best Things About Winter in Idaho

A new video posted online to incite excitement about winter coming to Idaho has me excited for the snow. I'm still not even close to excited about the cold though. Idaho is an amazing place to live pretty much year-round. With the exception of a few weeks where the flies come in like an Old Testament plague, Idaho is awesome. Even when the snow falls and the temperatures drop we still have reasons to be appreciative of living here.
IDAHO STATE
#Election Day#Photo Identification#Klix
KOOL 96.5

The 5 Most Charming Christmas Towns in Idaho

We're trying to not take it personal that Danica McKellar isn't actually shooting a Christmas movie in Idaho after all. BUT, that shouldn't prevent you from living our your own Christmas fantasy!. They weren't on during Halloween weekend, but if you had looked up while making your way through Downtown...
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

41 Cats Headed to Idaho Found Trapped Inside a U-Haul Trailer

In early October, a family driving a U-Haul trailer from Georgia to Idaho was stopped by police who opened the trailer and found a horrific situation. Inside the closed and unventilated storage area were crates full of cats. The cat crates were stacked among the other household items that the family had packed in for their move. This was a potentially deadly situation for the animals.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

The Pahsimeroi Drive Haunted House In Twin Falls ID Was Legit

Another Halloween has come and gone, but the memories will stay with us for a long time, that is depending on what you did. This Halloween had special meaning to me because last year's celebration was tainted by the first eight months of the pandemic, and one specific local event made our family's Halloween.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Idaho National Guard On Edge as Vax Mandate Nears

We have learned from multiple sources that all members of the Idaho National Guard must be vaccinated no later than the first week of December. The orders mean that soldiers who choose to take the Phizer or Moderna vaccine will have to take the first shot on October 28th to ensure that they'll take the second shot within the deadline imposed by the military.
HEALTH
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KOOL 96.5

Family of Slain Rupert Man Hopes to Return Body to Mexico

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The family of a man who lived in Rupert killed Monday by an active shooter at the Boise mall hopes to return his body back to Mexico for funeral and burial services. A GoFundMe.com account has been set up for 49-year-old Robert Padilla Arguelles who had been shot while on an escalator at the Boise Towne Square Mall on Monday afternoon, according to Boise Police Department. According to the GoFundMe page, Padilla Arguelles lived with his brother and brother-in-law while working in Idaho. The family told the Idaho Statesman he lived part-time in Idaho and Zacatecas, Mexico. Padilla Arguelles was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center but died shortly after.
RUPERT, ID
KOOL 96.5

Idaho’s South Hills Still Show Signs of Wicked Wildfire

Maybe I’m looking at something other than fire damage but these trees look charred. If I’m wrong, please tell me what the cause of the blackened bark is. I hadn’t been to the South Hills since the Badger Fire almost 14 months ago. I never got beyond the barrier installed by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office. I did get there last week and driving in the dark going uphill I didn’t see much in the way of fire scars. After sunrise and while returning home I started seeing what looked to be charred vegetation. It’s not pretty and it helps me understand just how long it’s going to take before the area fully recovers.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Southern Idaho Gas Prices Soar to Record Heights

One tenth of one penny! That’s all that separates the cost of unleaded regular in Hansen from four dollars a gallon. A member of our audience texted me today and explained he had seen $4.15 a gallon but didn’t explain the location. This has got to be rough on the locals in Hansen. It’s not exactly the wealthiest community in the valley, although. Many of the buyers are just passing through. If you work in Twin Falls you probably save anywhere from 15 to 25 cents a gallon by filling up before going home.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Meridian Man Hunting in South Hills Found Dead

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Meridian man reported overdue while hunting in the South Hills was found dead following an extensive search this past weekend by Twin Falls County authorities. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the 55-year-old man was found deceased inside his pickup at around midnight. Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley said Dennie Kendall likely suffered a heart-related medical issue while out scouting for hunting spots.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
