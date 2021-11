Caleb Pesch and Taylor Hicks are happy to announce their engagement. Taylor is a 2015 graduate of Round Top-Carmine High School and received a bachelor of science degree in apparel merchandising and entrepreneurship from Baylor University. Taylor is currently a manager and designer for Jess Lea Boutique and Wholesale. Caleb is a 2016 graduate of Round Top-Carmine High School and is pursuing a…

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 3 DAYS AGO