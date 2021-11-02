How Do Insulated Thermoses Actually Work?

You're finally ready to cook the piece of meat you stored in the freezer a few weeks earlier, but when you take a closer look, you're disappointed to see that your dinner's main course is covered in freezer burn. If this is a common occurrence in your household, you may want to consider investing in a food vacuum sealer. This kitchen appliance removes oxygen from plastic bags or containers and then seals them so air can't get back inside. "Vacuum sealers are great for anyone looking to keep food fresher for longer, cut down on food waste, and save time on meal prep," says Lauren King, brand director of the vacuum sealer brand FoodSaver. While vacuum sealers are a great option for preserving food, do you really need one and what foods exactly do they protect? Ahead, everything you need to know about food vacuum sealers and how they work.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO