CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Callum Hudson-Odoi Admision Regarding Wing-Back Role

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Thomas Tuchel has made an honest admission regarding Callum Hudson-Odoi's position and role at Chelsea.

The youngster struggled for game time and has been used as a wing-back in the early stages of Tuchel's Chelsea career but is now being used further forward.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's Champions League clash with Malmo, Tuchel was honest about the position he played Hudson-Odoi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PJBic_0ck6BXzu00
Photo by PA Images/SIPA USA

He said: "Was it always fair to let him play as a wing-back? No, maybe not."

The German continued to heap praise upon Hudson-Odoi for his patience as the winger has taken the chance when being utilised further forward.

"He had to take this for the team and he did. He was always positive. He showed the right spirit," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kJ162_0ck6BXzu00
Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

"He had a very good pre-season where we could see what he was capable of on the left side. He struggled a bit in the beginning to prove that point during matches but now with the injuries it was needed to show up and deliver. This is what he did, it’s what he needed to get a place in the team.

"It is all about performance, that is what he shows in the moment. Now it is all about consistency, that he stays hungry and keeps on going and progressing and that he enjoys the moment but at the same time is aware of what it takes in the team. It looks good in the moment.”

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Chelsea manager Tuchel: I've been unfair to Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted it is "unfair" of him to ask Callum Hudson-Odoi to play as a wing-back. However, Tuchel insists the 20-year-old can only benefit from adding more versatility to his game. Hudson-Odoi excelled in a more natural advanced role in Saturday's 7-0 win over Norwich City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Thomas Tuchel Yet to Make Saul Niguez Decision for Southampton Tie

Thomas Tuchel has admitted he hasn't decided if Saul Niguez will start for Chelsea against Southampton on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup. Saul, 26, has made just three appearances for the Blues since joining from Atletico Madrid on Deadline Day on a season-long loan. His debut was a difficult...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Tuchel
90min.com

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea's injury woes provide chance to justify the hype

Losing Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner is obviously a bad thing for Chelsea, but if there's one player who could quietly be licking his lips it's young Callum Hudson-Odoi. Now 20, the young winger remains one of English football's brightest starlets, but there's no denying that the hysteria surrounding him has diminished over the past few years.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tuchel happy with Hudson-Odoi response, sees ‘huge progress’ ahead still

Since half-time of the home game against Malmö two weeks ago, Callum Hudson-Odoi has played 293 of the 315 minutes available to him, just about doubling his involvement in the team from the first two months of the season. That’s certainly an excellent and promising trend, though it’s tempered by...
SOCCER
theprideoflondon.com

Thomas Tuchel is revolutionizing the way Chelsea attacks

Thomas Tuchel transformed Chelsea in ways supporters could have never imagined. The German came into Stamford Bridge and immediately solidified the back line with his 3-4-3. The Blues have kept 17 clean sheets in the Premier League since Tuchel took over, allowing just 16 goals in the same span. This is the complete opposite of the four-man unit commanded by Frank Lampard, who was known for his sides playing with leaky defenses. Tuchel turned Chelsea into a juggernaut while maintaining an exciting style of football, eventually leading the club to its second Champions League triumph in history last season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Callum Hudson-Odoi has had to bide his time at Chelsea after tough love from Thomas Tuchel but the winger is finally flourishing... and his chemistry with Hakim Ziyech could help bring the best out of the ex-Ajax man

Life at Stamford Bridge looked to be coming an end for Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer but almost three months on from deadline day he is finally lighting it up for Chelsea. The 20-year-old came close to leaving Chelsea this summer until Thomas Tuchel blocked a potential move - a decision the boss hasn't come to regret.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is setting the standard

Chelsea has gotten off to quite a remarkable start to its Premier League campaign. Loads of talk before the season started centered around the Blues’ very tricky opening set of fixtures, facing four of the traditional ‘big six’ in the first six matches. The European champions strengthened their squad in the summer transfer window by signing Belgian international Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan. Many said that Lukaku was the missing piece of the Chelsea puzzle. Timo Werner created many goal scoring opportunities in the 2020/21 league season, however, he wasn’t necessarily the clinical center forward he was at RB Leipzig.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: You need to ask Hudson-Odoi about England U21 call

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says Callum Hudson-Odoi has his support after refusing a call to the England U21 squad. Hudson-Odoi was criticised by senior England coach Gareth Southgate for the decision. Tuchel said, "I did not get involved into this discussion. It was between the federation and Callum and then...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
463
Followers
4K+
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy