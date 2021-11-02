Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Callum Hudson-Odoi Admision Regarding Wing-Back Role

Thomas Tuchel has made an honest admission regarding Callum Hudson-Odoi's position and role at Chelsea.

The youngster struggled for game time and has been used as a wing-back in the early stages of Tuchel's Chelsea career but is now being used further forward.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's Champions League clash with Malmo, Tuchel was honest about the position he played Hudson-Odoi.

He said: "Was it always fair to let him play as a wing-back? No, maybe not."

The German continued to heap praise upon Hudson-Odoi for his patience as the winger has taken the chance when being utilised further forward.

"He had to take this for the team and he did. He was always positive. He showed the right spirit," he said.

"He had a very good pre-season where we could see what he was capable of on the left side. He struggled a bit in the beginning to prove that point during matches but now with the injuries it was needed to show up and deliver. This is what he did, it’s what he needed to get a place in the team.

"It is all about performance, that is what he shows in the moment. Now it is all about consistency, that he stays hungry and keeps on going and progressing and that he enjoys the moment but at the same time is aware of what it takes in the team. It looks good in the moment.”

