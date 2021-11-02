CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Election Day for Idaho, Where to Vote Nov 2, 2021

By Benito Baeza
 6 days ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-It is election day across the Gem State with polls opening at 8 a.m. where many will decide their town's new leadership or approve school levies. A variety of issues and candidates are on election ballots across the Magic Valley, with many city council seats up for grabs...

ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

