UPDATE 1-Elliott calls for clarity on Healthcare Trust of America's potential sale

 6 days ago

(Adds background, details from letter)

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Investment Management on Tuesday asked Healthcare Trust of America for more clarity regarding the real estate investment trust’s process to examine strategic alternatives, including a potential sale.

The letter from Elliott comes weeks after the activist investor urged the company to conduct a strategic review, including the solicitation of bids, citing investor frustration at its longstanding underperformance.

HTA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The company has previously said it communicated details of the hedge fund’s request to its board.

Elliott, which is one of HTA’s largest shareholders, said in a letter the third quarter earnings conference call scheduled for Friday provides an opportunity for HTA to declare a formal review process.

The hedge fund said HTA should address key questions such as whether the company is currently conducting a review process. Elliott also reiterated shareholders are in support of a sale over a stand-alone growth strategy for the company.

#Health Care#Hta
Reuters

Reuters

