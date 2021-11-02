CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, MA

One school still uses electric shock devices on its students

By David Laguerre
uticaphoenix.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story was published in partnership with The 19th, a nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom reporting on gender, politics and policy. Multiple senators are pushing for an end to the use of electric shock devices on people with disabilities, a tool that is now used by only one school in the United States,...

