CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Republican Jason Miyares defeats two-term Democrat Mark Herring for Virginia attorney general

By Grace Panetta,Oma Seddiq
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I6N1A_0ck63YYU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BeGNv_0ck63YYU00
Mark Herring and Jason Miyares.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty; Cliff Owen/AP; Shayanne Gal/Insider

  • Republican Jason Miyares on Tuesday defeated Virginia's Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring.
  • Miyares, a current state lawmaker and ex-prosecutor, is the state's first Latino attorney general.
  • His victory marks another big statewide win for Virginia Republicans.

Republican Jason Miyares defeated Democratic incumbent Attorney General Mark Herring in Virginia on Tuesday.

Polls in Virginia closed at 7 p.m. ET.

The candidates:

Miyares has served as a Republican member of Virginia's House of Delegates, which encompasses part of Virginia Beach, since 2016. He was the first Cuban American elected to the General Assembly, and has often highlighted his Cuban background on the campaign trail by telling the story of his mother's immigration to the US in 1965. He makes history as the state's first Latino attorney general.

Miyares has touted his experience as a former prosecutor to set himself apart from his rival. He's criticized how Democrats in office have handled public safety and is running "to keep our communities safe and secure," which includes fighting human trafficking, supporting the police, and restoring law and order, according to his campaign website. Miyares opposes increased gun-control policies and says gun violence should be solved by targeting criminals.

Miyares also opposes abortion except for cases of rape, incest, and medical emergencies. He's voted against Medicaid expansion and a minimum-wage increase.

"People know I'm a middle-of-the-road guy. I call balls and strikes," Miyares told WJLA . "I want to be a thoughtful and reasonable attorney general."

Herring, first elected in 2013, lost his bid for third term in office. He defeated fellow Democratic challenger Jerrauld Jones by over 13 points in the June primary.

Herring previously represented Virginia Senate's 33rd District, which covers parts of Fairfax and Loudoun counties, for eight years. His hometown is Leesburg, Virginia, where he established his own law firm before seeking public office.

During his tenure as attorney general, Herring fought to uphold same-sex marriage, decriminalize marijuana, and protect the state's environment. He also successfully defended the Affordable Care Act against a Trump administration challenge at the US Supreme Court.

Herring told local TV station WJLA that he's running "to continue the progress we've been making in Virginia." His platform addressed building the economy, fighting for equality, tackling the opioid epidemic, and reducing gun violence.

The stakes:

Miyares ran alongside Glenn Youngkin , Virginia's new governor-elect, and Winsome Sears, the state's new lieutenant governor-elect. Herring was on a ticket with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe and lieutenant gubernatorial candidate Hala Ayala.

These three statewide races posed a significant electoral test of the Democratic Party's strength in the commonwealth since President Joe Biden took office in January.

If he'd been elected, Herring would have become one of the longest-serving attorneys general in Virginia's history.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
CNN

Glenn Youngkin's underage son was turned away from a voting precinct on Election Day, top county election official says

(CNN) — Glenn Youngkin's 17-year-old son was turned away from a voting precinct on Election Day, the top election official for Fairfax County, Virginia told CNN on Friday. Elections officials were "made aware" on Friday morning of "concerns that a 17 yo male attempted on two occasions to vote on election day," Scott O. Konopasek, the Fairfax County General Registrar, said in a statement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leesburg, VA
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
Black Enterprise

Virginia’s Black Female Republican Lt. Gov. Slams Jemele Hill After Sports Writer Blames White Supremacy For Her Win

Winsome Sears, Virginia’s newly elected lieutenant governor and the first Black female to win a statewide election in the commonwealth, trolled sports writer and political pundit Jemele Hill. Hill tweeted Tuesday night responding to victories by Republicans in the state including Glenn Youngkin who defeated former Governor Terry McAuliffe. “It’s...
VIRGINIA STATE
New York Post

Voters to Dems: Drop dead!

From the White House to school boards across America, voters on Tuesday screamed at Democrats: “No!” to reckless spending, meddlesome bureaucrats, bear hugs for criminals, racial fetishism in classrooms and beyond, soaring energy prices, a monthly-average of 179,779 illegal aliens invading the southern “border” on President Joe Biden’s watch, and much more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Miyares
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Mark Herring
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Winsome Sears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Republicans#Attorneys#Attorney General#Democratic#Latino#House Of Delegates#Cuban American#The General Assembly#Medicaid#Wjla#Virginia Senate
mediaite.com

Tiffany Cross Says Democrats Lost Virginia Because ‘A Good Chunk of Voters Out There Are OK With White Supremacy’

Republican Glenn Youngkin’s defeat of Democrat Terry McAuliffe in blue Virginia’s gubernatorial election has many liberals trying to come up with explanations for how it happened. The culprits have ranged from failing to pass Joe Biden’s agenda, to the candidate himself, to racism. On Wednesday, MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross settled on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Ponca City News

Virginia Race Delivers a Lesson to Democrats -- and Republicans

Body Contrary to many political prophecies, the election of Republican Glenn Youngkin as governor of Virginia does not augur a bloodbath for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. If it finally pounds in the lesson that the woke crusades of the far left are poison to the party, it may even improve the party’s prospects.
VIRGINIA STATE
Business Insider

Republican victors on Tuesday likely benefited from laws making voting easier that the GOP opposed

Tuesday's elections show Republicans can win in high-turnout elections and likely benefitted from expanded voting laws. Republicans had big wins in Virginia after Democratic lawmakers made voting easier. Limiting voting rights "is not only bad for democracy, but...bad politically, too," an election expert told Insider. On Tuesday, Republicans clobbered Democrats...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Business Insider

279K+
Followers
19K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy