Republicans win back control of the Virginia House of Delegates, rounding out their statewide sweep

By Grace Panetta, Eliza Relman
 7 days ago
This Wednesday Feb. 10, 2021 file photo shows House speaker Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, as she exits the center isle of the empty Virginia House of Delegates chamber. Republicans won back control of Virginia's lower legislative chamber in the November 2, 2021 elections. Steve Helber/AP
  • Republicans won back control of the Virginia House of Delegates.
  • The GOP will hold at least 51 seats, with two races still too close to call.
  • Republicans completed their sweep of all the big offices up for election in 2021.

paul
12d ago

This President let military and civilian lives lost and left behind and the Democratic Party back him.. if these Virginians vote for that kind of People. It says a lot for there character

97
Mike Duffy
12d ago

Wow looks like the circus is back in town. If you put them all together the theme song would be "if I only had a brain" moral repugnant gaggle of assclown pose.

61
matt0422
12d ago

I hope the Democrats in the state of Virginia lose many seats in the state of Virginia house of representatives

80
