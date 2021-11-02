Buzz Adams Shocks World By Eating McDonalds ‘McRib’ For First Time

If you ever get the chance to visit Abilene deep in the heart of Texas, there's one place you have to go see, at least according to Oprah. The media mogul released her 25th "Favorite Things" list and it's her biggest one yet. There are 110 items being featured, making it the biggest list she's ever released. There are 18 recommendations in the "Food Gifts" section that people can peruse and one of those recommendations is from the Lone Star State.

BUFFALO GAP, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO