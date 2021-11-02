CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Roland Emmerich's 'Moonfall' Unleashes Full Trailer

By Will Harrigan
cosmicbook.news
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA full trailer for director Roland Emmerich's upcoming sci-fi movie, Moonfall, has been released which stars Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, and John Bradley. The flick sees the moon on a collision course with the Earth. Here is the synopsis:. In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the...

cosmicbook.news

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Moonfall trailer shows Earth on brink of annihilation in sci-fi disaster film

The question has to be asked: What does Roland Emmerich have against the Earth? Between Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow, and 2012, Emmerich’s films turn humanity’s destruction into cinematic spectacles that have been big hits at the box office. Emmerich’s latest movie, Moonfall, is upping the ante by literally bringing the moon down upon the planet we call home.
MOVIES
film-book.com

MOONFALL (2022) Teaser Trailer 2: Halle Berry & Patrick Wilson Attempt to Save Earth as the Moon is Knocked from its Orbit

Lionsgate has released the second teaser trailer for Moonfall (2022). View here the first Moonfall teaser trailer. Roland Emmerich‘s Moonfall stars Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Pena, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Donald Sutherland, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, Maxim Roy, and Stephen Bogaert. Spenser Cohen, Roland Emmerich, and Harald...
ASTRONOMY
vitalthrills.com

New Moonfall Trailer Brings the Dark Side of the Moon

Lionsgate has released the new Moonfall trailer, which previews the upcoming disaster movie from filmmaker Roland Emmerich. You can watch the new Moonfall trailer using the player below and you’ll find the poster underneath!. In case you missed it, a viral conspiracy site by character Dr. K.C. Houseman (played by...
MOVIES
UPI News

'Moonfall' trailer: Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson go to space

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Lionsgate is giving a glimpse of the new film Moonfall. The studio shared a trailer for the sci-fi action disaster film Monday featuring Halle Berry as NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler. In the preview, Earth is facing an extinction event, as the Moon has...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Plummer
Person
Eme Ikwuakor
Person
Roland Emmerich
Person
Halle Berry
Person
Michael Peña
Person
Brian Harper
Person
Patrick Wilson
Person
Kelly Yu
Person
Donald Sutherland
SuperHeroHype

Earth’s Sixth Extinction Is About to Happen in the Latest Moonfall Trailer

Earth’s Sixth Extinction Is About to Happen in the Latest Moonfall Trailer. Lionsgate has just debuted the new official trailer for Moonfall, and it promises to go big. The new film by Independence Day and Independence Day: Resurgence director Roland Emmerich sees humanity on the verge of extinction after something that has been awakened inside the Moon during the Apollo 11 mission eyes planet Earth. The story hints at a colossal disaster coming to our beloved planet, the fate of which is now in the hands of three brave, but very different astronauts, portrayed by Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, and John Bradley. Together, they will fly inside the Moon to stop the sixth extinction in Earth’s history.
ASTRONOMY
Gamespot

Moonfall's Epic New Trailer Delivers Worldwide Disaster Thrills

The full trailer for Moonfall has been released. The new disaster movie from Roland Emmerich (Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow) releases on February 4, 2022. While September's first teaser suggested that the terrible disaster about to hit the Earth was literally the moon falling from the sky for some reason, this full promo reveals there's more to the plot than that. It starts with a character played by Donald Sutherland (The Hunger Games) stating that the Apollo 11 mission in 1969 discovered "something" on the moon they couldn't reveal but had grave consequences for our planet fives decades later.
MOVIES
Vulture

Moonfall Teaser: Even the Moon Is Sick of Earth’s Shit

Anyone who’s anyone (who has seen the trailer for Roland Emmerich’s latest film) knows that in Moonfall, the moon is going to fall … into the Earth. But in a new for the disaster flick, we learn some more moon deets, like how there’s a big hole in the moon that a spaceship can fly inside, whereupon some astronauts learn that the moon is hollow and held up by scaffolding, kind of like the big orb at Epcot with the ride in it. Also: There are aliens on the moon, and they’re black and fly in swarms, making massive, powerful shapes like the school of fish that gives directions in Finding Nemo. Want to hear something creepy? Those fish … were called moonfish. No lie. We know this is a lot of information to take in. You have until February 4, 2022 to come to terms with it. The director of Independence Day, 2012, and The Day After Tomorrow has assembled a team of experts to go mano a Luna: Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, Charlie Plummer, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, and Donald Sutherland.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sci Fi Movie#Academy Award#Stargate#Lionsgate
First Showing

Blasphemy! Full US Trailer for Paul Verhoeven's Epic 'Benedetta' Film

"You still don't believe in me? After all you've seen?" IFC Films has debuted the full official US trailer for Paul Verhoeven's Benedetta, already infamously known as the "lesbian nuns" film. This first premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in the summer, earning a mix of love and hate reviews (as expected with a Verhoeven film - don't let these opinions sway you). We also posted the full French trailer back then. A 15th-century nun at a remote convent in Tuscany, Italy suffers from disturbing religious and erotic visions. She is assisted by a young companion, and the relationship between the two women at the convent develops into a romantic love affair. Belgian actress Virginie Efira stars as Benedetta Carlini, also with Daphne Patakia as Bartolomea, Charlotte Rampling, Lambert Wilson, Olivier Rabourdin, Hervé Pierre, Clotilde Courau, and Guilaine Londez. This film rules! I love how epic and funny and thrilling it is, in addition to being a wild a story about a nun who discovers her holy powers when another new nun gets frisky with her.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Halle Berry’s Moonfall Trailer Delivers All The Planet-Destroying Carnage Fans Want

Earth’s Moon has always been an inspiration, both for positive achievements and negative counterpoints. Halle Berry’s latest film Moonfall absolutely falls into that second category, as the latest trailer for co-writer/director Roland Emmerich’s latest disasterpiece shows us a moon ready to collide with Earth. But that’s just the start of our problems, as all of planet-destroying carnage fans want comes with an even more interesting twist. As it turns out, the Moon’s been hiding something from us for quite some time.
MOVIES
cosmicbook.news

Star Wars: 'The Book Of Boba Fett' Trailer Is Here

Lucasfilm has released the trailer and poster for The Book of Boba Fett series coming to the Disney Plus streaming service, which stars Temuera Morrison, and Ming-Na Wen from Marvel's Agents of SHIELD. "Every galaxy has an underworld. Experience the new trailer for The Book of Boba Fett. The Original...
MOVIES
cosmicbook.news

'Morbius' Full Trailer Is Here With Jared Leto

Sony Pictures has released the full Morbius trailer starring Jared Leto featuring three minutes of footage from the movie. "The line between hero and villain will be broken. Watch the new trailer for #MORBIUS, starring Jared Leto as the enigmatic Marvel legend. See it exclusively in movie theaters this January," states the video description.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Movies
cosmicbook.news

'Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City' Unleashes Nightmare Trailer

Sony Pictures has released a Nightmare Trailer for the upcoming Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City movie. "Evil can’t be contained," teases the video description. The film has a November 24 release date exclusively in tears and is written and directed by Johannes Roberts, and stars Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia, with Donal Logue, and Neal McDonough.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

New Morbius Footage Arrives Ahead of Tomorrow's Full-Length Trailer

A new teaser for tomorrow's Morbius trailer features lead star and Academy Award winner Jared Leto discussing the introduction of this new live action Marvel antihero. As well as giving us an insight into what drew Leto to the role, the clip features a host of new footage from the movie, including several shots of the actor having undergone a surprisingly comic book accurate transformation as The Living Vampire.
MOVIES
cosmicbook.news

Robert Downey Jr. Joins Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'

While it sounds like a match made in comic book heaven - sorry it's not a CBM - but it still sounds pretty epic as Robert Downey Jr. has joined the cast of Christoper Nolan's upcoming Oppenheimer movie. It's also reported that Matt Damon has joined the cast of the...
MOVIES
cosmicbook.news

'Who Is Morbius?' Questions Trailer Teaser

A new Morbius trailer starring Jared Leto will be released on Tuesday, check out a teaser below which questions, "Who is Morbius?" "Who is #MORBIUS? Meet the brilliant Dr. Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) and his powerful alter-ego, straight from the 50th anniversary of his Marvel comic debut to his first ever big-screen appearance," states the video description.
MOVIES
cosmicbook.news

Superman J.J. Abrams Movie Not Dead: Still Moving Forward

A rumor surfaced on Reddit claiming that the J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates Superman movie is dead; however, the info was made up and is not true. Monday saw a Redditor post a screengrab involving the Heavy Spoilers YouTuber where it's said that the YouTuber heard the Ta-Nehisi Coates Superman is dead.
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Benedict Cumberbatch stars in full trailer for ‘The Power of the Dog’

Netflix has debuted a full-length trailer and artwork for Jane Campion’s upcoming ‘The Power of the Dog’ featuring Benedict Cumberbatch. You can read our review from the London Film Festival here. Severe, pale-eyed, handsome, Phil Burbank is brutally beguiling. All of Phil’s romance, power and fragility is trapped in the...
TV & VIDEOS
cosmicbook.news

Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon' Casts Sofia Boutella

Netflix has announced that Zack Snyder has cast Sofia Boutella as the lead in his upcoming sci-fi movie, Rebel Moon. Boutella came to be known for her break-out role in the hit franchise film The Kingsman, and she went on to star in Universal's The Mummy with Tom Cruise, Atomic Blonde alongside Charlize Theron, Ramin Bahrini's Fahrenheit 451 for HBO, and A24's Climax for Gaspar Noé; she can currently be seen in Wyatt Rockefeller’s feature debut Settlers for IFC.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy