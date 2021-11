The New York Knicks are coming off a stellar victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, but they have another formidable opponent on Thursday evening, the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls have won all four of their games to start the season, but their schedule has lacked strength, taking on the Detroit Pistons twice and New Orleans Pelicans once. Their most recent win over the Toronto Raptors was impressive, despite just barely squeaking it out by three points.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO