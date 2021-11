The phrase “multihyphenate” was created entirely because of individuals like Damon Way. It would be nearly impossible to limit this hypercreative to one specific category. In many ways, one could argue that the term “renaissance man” wouldn’t even begin to describe the artistic reach and contribution he has brought to counterculture over the last 25-plus years. Way’s origin story is not unlike others who found themselves working and creating within the subcultures we all have come to love, but it’s his artistic roots and penchant for crafting forward-thinking art and moving across multiple artistic spaces that have cemented him as one of the most influential people in both alt and pop culture.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO