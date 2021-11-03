CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Election Day 2021 – results live: Biden avoids questions after Republican Glenn Youngkin wins Virginia race

By Gustaf Kilander,John Bowden,Alex Woodward,Shweta Sharma and Jon Sharman
The Independent
 8 days ago

Republican Glenn Youngkin has defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe in a tight race for Virginia ’s governor’s seat.

It is a blow for Joe Biden who had promoted Mr McAuliffe as “the proven leader who will move Virginia forward”. The president, whose national approval ratings are in the gutter, ignored reporters’ questions as he returned to the White House on Wednesday following his trip to Cop26.

Mr McAuliffe wanted to return to the office he left four years ago and tried to link Mr Youngkin to Donald Trump , hoping Democrats’ dislike for the former president would motivate them in a state Mr Biden carried by 10 points in 2020.

Mr Youngkin focused on culture-war topics like “election integrity” and how racial inequality is taught in school, appealing to Mr Trump’s base but avoiding campaigning with him in person. He benefited from high turnout in rural areas, according to the AP.

Meanwhile, Democratic governor Phil Murphy is in a dead heat in New Jersey against Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli. And in New York City , Democrat Eric Adams defeated the GOP’s Curtis Sliwa in the mayoral race.

POLITICO

Donald Trump is eyeing the "largest House Republican majority in American history" after next year's midterms.

The former president released excerpts from his own remarks at a closed NRCC event. What happened: Former President Donald Trump released parts of his speech from a National Republican Congressional Committee event held Monday in Florida. In the five-and-a-half minute video, Trump predicted Republicans would romp to victory in the 2022 midterms if they embrace policies his administration pursued.
For the GOP's new attack ad, the truth wasn't quite good enough

Republicans were already feeling optimistic about their electoral fortunes. The Democratic majorities on Capitol Hill are tiny, and given that the White House's party nearly always loses seats two years after a presidential election, GOP leaders effectively started measuring the drapes a while ago. After last week's elections in Virginia...
The Independent

