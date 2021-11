Kevin Owens took to Twitter today and gave thanks to his supporters following last night’s WWE RAW main event. Owens is now a member of the RAW roster once again as WWE Draft changes have gone into effect. Last night’s RAW was headlined by Owens vs. Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor in a Fatal 4 Way Ladder Match to determine the next challenger to WWE Champion Big E. Rollins ended up winning the match, but fans on social media rallied for Owens, hoping that this latest run on the red brand will lead to a title push.

WWE ・ 13 DAYS AGO