Sophie Jackson is a dog lover and trainer living in the UK. She competes in agility and obedience with her four dogs. It is a beautiful day at the park, and your dog is happily pottering about, chasing his ball or sniffing the bushes. All is calm until another dog appears, they approach your dog and suddenly the calm is destroyed. Your dog barks, snaps and growls at the intruder, or maybe it is the other way around and your dog is on the receiving end of canine aggression.

PETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO