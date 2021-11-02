2021 WSOP Day 33: Volpe and Cates Lead Final 35 of the $50K Poker Players Championship

Doyle Brunson, World Series of Poker, Poker Hall of Fame, World Series of Poker bracelet, Texas hold 'em, United States of America. Doyle Brunson needs no introduction in the poker world. He is one of the most well-known and loved American poker players, whose career on the felt has spanned over 50 years. Within this time he has won two World Series of Poker Main Events, 10 WSOP bracelets, wrote several poker books & was inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame. These days he considers himself retired from the game, but that didn't stop him dropping by the WSOP this year for a few hands in Event #58: $1,000 SUPER SENIORS No-Limit Hold'em. While we didn't have the opportunity to talk to Brunson, we did get to hear from the lucky few who got to play with him, and hear how they found the experience of playing Texas Holdem at the World Series Of Poker 2021 with the legendary Doyle Brunson.

