The Jacksonville Jaguars should feel good about themselves after beating the Bills 9-6 in Week 9. All the work they have put in over the last few months has paid off and showed they are headed in the right direction under head coach Urban Meyer. However, the Jags are still in the early stages of what could be a lengthy rebuild and will need to keep adding pieces next offseason. In particular, they need to bolster their wide receiver corps. Thus, they should consider bringing back a familiar face in wide receiver Allen Robinson, who is set to become a free agent after this season.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO