Homespire Mortgage expands presence in three markets

Estimated reading time 9 minutes, 2 seconds. At the Air Medical Transport Conference in Fort Worth, Texas, Leonardo announced a further expansion of its presence in the US emergency medical service (EMS) market with new contracts. These latest sales continue to grow the share of Leonardo helicopters in the North American EMS market, which now totals over 100 across a fleet of AW119s, AW109s, AW169s and AW139s. Globally, there are over 650 Leonardo search and rescue and emergency medical service helicopters saving lives every day in more than 50 countries. Contracts announced at AMTC include two further instrument flight rules (IFR) AW119Kxs single engine and one AW169 light intermediate helicopter for Life Link III and one AW169 for Intermountain Life Flight.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO