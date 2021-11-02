CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Homespire Mortgage expands presence in three markets

By Candyd Mendoza
mpamag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomespire Mortgage has opened new offices in New Mexico, Ohio, and south-central Texas. As part of the expansion, the Maryland-based lender hired three industry veterans to join its mortgage team. The company named Lynda Fazio as area manager in New Mexico and hired Dave Purdy to serve as regional...

www.mpamag.com

Comments / 0

Related
mpamag.com

Embrace Home Loans scores three new senior loan officers

Embrace Home Loans has beefed up its team with three new recruits to keep up with the company’s rapid growth. The company has added senior loan officer Barry Filderman, Masoud Hosseini and Bill Bray to its Rockville, Md. Branch. Filderman, who brings two decades of mortgage banking experience, most recently held a similar role at TowneBank Mortgage.
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

CEO wants to shake up the mortgage industry

Valon’s co-founder and CEO, Andrew Wang (pictured), is in a good place at the moment. The fintech start-up he leads last week raised $43.9 million in equity from investors in what was another major coup for the firm following February’s announcement that it had closed $50 million in series A funding.
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Curaleaf Bolsters Presence In Three Key Growth Markets Via $286M Acquisition Of Tryke Companies

Cannabis giant Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) announced Monday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Tryke Companies, which is doing business as Reef Dispensaries. Deal Details. Under the deal, the Wakefield, Massachusetts-based company agreed to purchase a privately held vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator for $286...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
New Mexico State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
mpamag.com

Non-QM lender NewRez adds to roster of joint ventures

Non-QM lender NewRez has expanded its roster of joint venture mortgage companies. In partnership with real estate brokerage Schmidt Family of Companies, NewRez announced the launch of Coast One Mortgage. The Cleveland-based joint venture focuses on residential purchase mortgage lending and currently operates in Ohio, Michigan, and Florida. Marty Garrity,...
ECONOMY
mpamag.com

A seller's dream?

Seller profits in the US for single-family home and condos soared by 48% during the third quarter - the highest level in a decade, according to a new report by property analytics firm, ATTOM. According to the company’s Q3 2021 US Home Sales Profit report, margins on median-priced, single-family home...
REAL ESTATE
nationalmortgagenews.com

Rocket Mortgage on pace to score 10% market share after 3Q record

Helped by what the company termed its best ever quarter for purchase originations, Rocket Mortgage is on its way to topping 9.5% market share in the fourth quarter and expects to go above 10% sometime in 2022. Combined, both purchase and cash-out refinance volume — products that are less sensitive...
ECONOMY
SignalsAZ

Harnham Opens New Tempe Office, Expanding International Presence

Harnham, the global leader in data and analytics recruitment is expanding with a new office in Tempe to meet the growing demand for talent across the region and globe. The Greater Phoenix expansion marks Harnham’s third U.S. office, with the other locations in San Francisco and New York. They will employ 50 new staff members.
TEMPE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Lender#Key Markets#Homespire Mortgage#Firsttrust Home Loans#Universal Home Mortgage#Hometown Lenders
mpamag.com

Private loan products are in high demand as housing is in short supply

This article was produced in partnership with RCN Capital. Karen Surca of Mortgage Professional America sat down with Justin Parker, chief financial officer with RCN Capital to discuss types of private loan products that address the needs of private investors while tapping into the current housing demand. It is an...
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

Nations Lending enters new market

Nations Lending has announced its latest expansion in Oregon. The company will open offices in Medford, Ashland, and Grants Pass, with industry veteran Sheryl Osborn at the helm. The Cleveland-headquartered mortgage lender also tapped sales manager William Ward and loan officers Kelly Lauerman, Linda Fitzgerald, Crystal Troy, Mitch Poitevint, and...
ECONOMY
mpamag.com

Valuations expert joins Mortgage Connect

Seasoned valuations executive Andrew Bough has joined Mortgage Connect to lead the company’s appraisal management division, Valuation Connect. The mortgage services provider has appointed Bough as executive vice president and head of valuations. In this role, he will spearhead the expansion of Valuation Connect’s offerings and advance the company’s focus and investment in digital applications.
REAL ESTATE
verticalmag.com

Leonardo expands presence in U.S. HEMS sector

Estimated reading time 9 minutes, 2 seconds. At the Air Medical Transport Conference in Fort Worth, Texas, Leonardo announced a further expansion of its presence in the US emergency medical service (EMS) market with new contracts. These latest sales continue to grow the share of Leonardo helicopters in the North American EMS market, which now totals over 100 across a fleet of AW119s, AW109s, AW169s and AW139s. Globally, there are over 650 Leonardo search and rescue and emergency medical service helicopters saving lives every day in more than 50 countries. Contracts announced at AMTC include two further instrument flight rules (IFR) AW119Kxs single engine and one AW169 light intermediate helicopter for Life Link III and one AW169 for Intermountain Life Flight.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
pymnts

Wayfair Hints at Expanded Physical Presence in 2022

After several years of pilots and pop-ups, online furniture and home goods retailer Wayfair says it is ready to create a more permanent physical presence starting next year, though details are being held close to the vest. Co-founder and CEO Niraj Shah said the company is currently “laying the groundwork”...
NATICK, MA
Housing Wire

Rocket closing in on 10% of the mortgage market

Rocket Companies, the parent of Rocket Mortgage, generated a whopping $1.4 billion in net income in the third quarter, up from $1 billion the previous quarter. According to the company’s earnings released on Thursday, Rocket originated $88 billion in mortgages, with a net-rate lock close to $87 billion in the third quarter.
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

United Wholesale Mortgage rolls out prime jumbo ARMs

United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) has launched a prime jumbo loan program that offers “competitive pricing” on 5-, 7- and 10- year adjustable-rate mortgages (UWM). The prime jumbo ARMs are designed for borrowers who are likely to move or refinance within a few years and those who may be looking for a lower rate on primary, second, or investment homes they don’t plan on keeping long-term.
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

Mortgages in 2022 – what factors will dominate the space?

If there’s one thing that followers of Canada’s mortgage market have learned over the past 18 madcap months, it’s that trends in the industry are increasingly difficult to predict. Whether it’s the will-they-won’t-they debate over when the Bank of Canada might move on interest rates or the constant question of...
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

loanDepot announces new retail market locations

LoanDepot has announced opening several new locations over the last quarter as part of its strategy to establish its national in-market retail presence in every market it services. In recent months, the nonbank lender opened new offices in 11 new markets, including Fort Lauderdale, Spring Hill and Fernandina Beach, Fla.;...
RETAIL
The Associated Press

IQHQ Further Expands Presence in Boston’s Fenway Area with Strategic Acquisition of The Buckminster

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2021-- IQHQ, Inc., a premier life sciences real estate development company, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of The Buckminster in Boston’s Kenmore Square area. The strategic acquisition aligns with IQHQ’s ongoing development efforts in the adjacent Fenway market, which includes the $1 billion Fenway Center development and the neighboring 109 Brookline Avenue and 20 Overland Street properties, which IQHQ also acquired separately over the last two years.
BUSINESS
mpamag.com

Spurred by high demand, this BC market saw an unusually strong October

A combination of above-average sales and below-average new listings contributed to the third highest October ever for market activity in the Fraser Valley, according to the region’s real estate board. A total of 1,938 properties exchanged hands in the region last month, representing a 3.9% monthly increase and an 18.2%...
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

Forty years of appraisal expertise - it's all in the data

This article was produced in partnership with PCV Murcor. Karen Surca of Mortgage Professional America sat down with Cindy Nasser, chief operating officer with PCV Murcor, to discuss the appraisal road blocks, company philosophy and 40 years of success. Thriving in any specialized area of the mortgage game is not...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy