CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Pat Martino(1944-2021). A Tribute by Ant Law

By londonjazz
londonjazznews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jazz Guitar world is incredibly sad today – we have lost a giant. Pat Martino was one of the greatest who ever lived. As is evident from the tributes which are emerging by the hundred, including from some of the greatest living guitarists. I’m no biographer, but Pat has been...

londonjazznews.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefocus.news

Pat Martino’s health timeline as jazz guitarist dies aged 77

Legendary jazz guitarist Pat Martino has died aged 77 and fans are distraught – let’s take a look at his health timeline as the musician fought back from brain surgery. Martino’s manager confirmed the guitarist passed away in South Philadelphia on Monday in the house he grew up in. Martino’s...
MUSIC
kpcw.org

Jazz guitarist Pat Martino, a virtuoso twice over, dies at 77

Pat Martino, a jazz guitarist revered for the fluid precision and blistering speed of his playing — both before and after he was forced to relearn the instrument following a mid-career brain aneurysm — died on Monday. He was 77 years old. His death was announced on Facebook by his...
MUSIC
guitar.com

Pat Martino, modern jazz guitar great, dies at the age of 77

Pat Martino, the jazz guitar giant who overcame a mid-career brain aneurysm and relearned to play the instrument, has died at the age of 77. The guitarist’s manager, Joseph Donofrio, confirmed his passing, telling the Philadelphia Inquirer that Martino passed away in the same Philadelphia row house he grew up in.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Martino
Person
Kyle Bass
kuvo.org

Vinyl Vault — Pat Martino, “We’ll Be Together Again”

We lost guitarist Pat Martino on November 1 at the age of 77. He left a rich recorded legacy, and we’ll hear selections from one of his albums on the next Vinyl Vault. “We’ll Be Together Again” was released in 1976 on the Muse label and featured Gil Goldstein on electric piano accompanying Martino’s electric guitar.
MUSIC
londonjazznews.com

Ben Wendel at Ronnie Scott’s

(Ronnie Scott’s. 2 November 2021. Live review by Tony Dudley-Evans) It would be very difficult to better saxophonist Ben Wendel‘s first set at Ronnie Scott’s on Tuesday night, marking the launch on 30 October of the album High Heart (Edition). The quintet has clearly developed a strong cohesion on its current tour, and its set provided an excellent balance between composition and improvisation.
MUSIC
londonjazznews.com

Iain Dixon Quartet (RNCM Theatre, Manchester, 7 Nov.)

The annual RNCM Saxophone Day in Manchester has previously attracted US stars such as Chris Potter and Eric Marienthal as headliners. This year the evening concert will be given by an undersung local hero, who has recently joined the conservatoire’s teaching faculty, Iain Dixon. Preview/portrait by Charles Rees. Iain Dixon...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modern Jazz#Lick#Rhythm Guitar#El Hombre
jazziz.com

Esperanza Spalding, Wadada Leo Smith, Pat Martino & More: The Week in Jazz

The Week in Jazz is your roundup of new and noteworthy stories from the jazz world. It’s a one-stop destination for the music news you need to know. Let’s take it from the top. Noteworthy. Pat Martino Dies: Renowned and influential Philadelphia jazz guitarist Pat Martino passed away on November...
MUSIC
kmuw.org

Remembering Pat Martino, Organic Duke, Hubert Laws & Airmen of Note

Night Train marks the birthdays of several artists, and we’ll hear them guesting with saxophonists as the November Saxophone Month feature continues. Guitarist Russell Malone appears with Vincent Herring and Jimmy Heath, and drummer Eric Harland is featured with Charles Lloyd. (Lloyd is also featured in a special in hour two focusing on post-Coltrane saxophonists.) And there are two new albums with strings featured tonight – Helen Sung with the Harlem Quartet and Alan Broadbent’s tribute to Dave Brubeck with the London Metropolitan Strings.
MUSIC
londonjazznews.com

Brigitte Beraha – ‘By the Cobbled Path’

(Let Me Out Records. Review by Sebastian Scotney) Over the past decade and a half, Brigitte Beraha has garnered an undeniable and rather unique respect and admiration amongst London musicians. From awestruck pupils who don’t always have the words to explain how versatile, capable – and also how helpful – she is…all the way to seasoned, seen-it-all session players whose carapace of cynicism instantly disappears the moment her name is mentioned. They recall the musical feats she has achieved when she has come in as a last-minute replacement and completely conquered highly complex vocal parts with ease, landing securely on every outlandish atonal interval as if it was second nature. And then there are the fine projects she has built with kindred spirits, such as her duos with John Turville and Frank Harrison, or the band Solstice with Tori Freestone and others. I remember how Bobby Wellins admired her work – seen clearly in Melody McLaren’s photos from 2013 HERE.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Music
londonjazznews.com

Han-earl Park – ‘Of Life, Recombinant’

(NEWJAiM9. Album review by Tony Dudley-Evans) Han-earl Park is an active member of the UK improvised music community, appearing in solo guitar contexts as well as working with groups such as Eris136199 with Catherine Sikora and Nick Didkovsky, and with Sirene 1009 with Dominic Lash and Mark Sanders. This album...
MUSIC
froggyweb.com

Trace’s Takes: Legendary Actor Sean Connery Dead At 90

The Scottish actor was best known for his portrayal of James Bond, being the first to bring the role to the big screen and appearing in seven of the spy thrillers. Sir Sean died peacefully in his sleep in the Bahamas, having been “unwell for some time”, his son said.
CELEBRITIES
Effingham Radio

Paul McCartney’s Daughter Understands His Pain At The Beatles Splitting

Paul and Linda McCartney's daughter, fashion designer Stella McCartney, has a clear view of her father and his new life after the Beatles' breakup. Stella, who was born in 1971 — the year after the “Fab Four” officially called it quits, spoke to The New Yorker and after watching a special edit of the new Peter Jackson Beatles documentary Get Back, admitted, “It did occur to me, watching it, that we spent a lot of our childhood with Dad recovering from the turmoil and the breakup. Can you imagine being such a critical part of that creation and then having it crumble? And, as children, we were part of a process in which our dad was mourning. It was not an easy thing for Dad, and it lasted for a lot longer than we probably knew.”
MUSIC
Variety

How Travis Scott’s $5 Million Solo Stage, Set Time May Have Contributed to Astroworld Festival Deaths

A stage constructed solely for Travis Scott’s performance, and the artist’s chosen set time, may have played a role in the crowd surge that left eight Astroworld Festival attendees dead on Friday night (Nov. 5). The concert drew 50,000 people to Houston’s NRG Park, where performers included SZA, Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch, among others, but while billed as a two stage event, Astroworld veered from the usual festival protocol of staggering performances on opposite stages, as Scott (with a special appearance by Drake for their hit “Sicko Mode”) was the only headliner on the so-called “Chills” stage. Sources tell Variety that...
HOUSTON, TX
Best Life

See Grace Jones' Only Son, Who's a Model and Musician

Jamaican-born Grace Jones began her modeling career when she was just 13 years old and became a full-fledged star in the '70s as she made her name in music as well. The striking celebrity, now 73, was a visible part of New York's raucous Studio 54 nightclub scene, hobnobbing with a who's who of famous actors, musicians, and models. In addition to releasing famous pop songs like "Nightclubbing" and "Slave to the Rhythm," Jones acted in several films, from B movies to the Bond flick, A View to a Kill, as villain May Day. But while you may be familiar with her work—and her unique personal style—you may not know that Jones has a 42-year-old son named Paulo Goude who's following in her modeling and music footsteps. Read on to find out more about Jones' only child.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
thesource.com

Jam Master Jay’s Ties to the Black Mafia Family Uncovered in New Article

This past Saturday was the 19th anniversary of Jam Jamster Jay’s murder, which occurred outside a Jamaica, Queens recording studio. A new article uncovers the complicated history of the Run-DMC member, noting the connections of Jay to the Black Mafia Family. According to HipHopDX, journalist Frank Owen uncovered his BMF...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy