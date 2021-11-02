Pat Martino(1944-2021). A Tribute by Ant Law

(Let Me Out Records. Review by Sebastian Scotney) Over the past decade and a half, Brigitte Beraha has garnered an undeniable and rather unique respect and admiration amongst London musicians. From awestruck pupils who don’t always have the words to explain how versatile, capable – and also how helpful – she is…all the way to seasoned, seen-it-all session players whose carapace of cynicism instantly disappears the moment her name is mentioned. They recall the musical feats she has achieved when she has come in as a last-minute replacement and completely conquered highly complex vocal parts with ease, landing securely on every outlandish atonal interval as if it was second nature. And then there are the fine projects she has built with kindred spirits, such as her duos with John Turville and Frank Harrison, or the band Solstice with Tori Freestone and others. I remember how Bobby Wellins admired her work – seen clearly in Melody McLaren’s photos from 2013 HERE.

