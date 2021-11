David Coverdale said his next Whitesnake tour will be his last, although he isn’t planning a full retirement and has other musical projects he wants to continue. The singer said he wanted to achieve “completion” with a final road trip, originally planned to take place last year but postponed as a result of the pandemic. Dates in Europe and the U.K. in May and June 2022 are currently listed on the band’s website.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO