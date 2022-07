hedgehog94 // Shutterstock

Dogs available for adoption in Naples

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey , 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.

In exploring the history of animal shelters and rescue organizations in the country, nothing proves as problematic as the lack of a centralized reporting system to collect data on these organizations. Most of the shelter statistics that are available and accepted today are estimates based on several period surveys , including the aforementioned APPA National Pet Owners Survey along with the AVMA U.S. Pet Ownership & Demographics Sourcebook. Without a nationally codified and streamlined process for collecting, organizing, and reporting on shelter data, there has been a grave lack of transparency around the country’s shelters. That makes it difficult not only to pinpoint accurate statistics regarding sheltered animals in America but also to understand the true state of animal welfare in the country, which is the first step to improving that welfare.

If you’ve been considering bringing home a furry companion, be sure to keep reading. Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Naples, Florida on Petfinder , ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. It’s important to note that pet adoption is a huge responsibility and requires available savings for emergency and routine veterinary care, a day-to-day routine and game plan for coverage if the pup needs to be left at home during the day (i.e. hiring a dog walker), and time and attention devoted to training your newest family member. Be sure to do due diligence on breed research to see what kind of dog will be the best fit for your lifestyle.

Without further ado, here are adoptable dogs in your home city.

Petfinder

Ripp

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Labrador Retriever (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Watson

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Labrador Retriever (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Wilkins

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Labrador Retriever (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Devine

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Labrador Retriever (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Devin

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Labrador Retriever (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Raven

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Mixed Breed (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Haven

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Labrador Retriever (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Dutton

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Labrador Retriever (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Avery

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Labrador Retriever (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

SOPHIE

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Boxer, Mixed Breed (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

TWIX

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Siberian Husky, Mixed Breed (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

MAEVE

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

SMOOTCH

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Boxer, Mixed Breed (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

PETEY

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Labrador Retriever, Mixed Breed (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

CHANEL

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Labrador Retriever, Mixed Breed (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

HAPPY

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Black Mouth Cur

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Wren

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Hound, Labrador Retriever (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Daisy Baby

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Labrador Retriever (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

BROWNIE

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: American Bulldog, Pit Bull Terrier (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

MARVEL

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog, Mixed Breed (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

JOHN

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Pointer, Mixed Breed (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

JIM

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

CHUCK

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Labrador Retriever

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

DIZZY

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Labrador Retriever, Mixed Breed (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Vivian

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Breed: Labrador Retriever (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tuscan

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Labrador Retriever (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

MAX

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Labrador Retriever, Mixed Breed (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

MOANA

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: German Shepherd Dog

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Vince

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Labrador Retriever (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

HARRY

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Foxhound, Mixed Breed (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

SHELBY

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Black Mouth Cur, Mixed Breed (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

TURBO

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

RUBY

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: American Bulldog

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

LUNA

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Doberman Pinscher, Mixed Breed (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

HONEY

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Boxer, Mixed Breed (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

KING

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog, Mixed Breed (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

REDD

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

SKETCHER

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Blue Heeler, Mixed Breed (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

DIESEL

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Breed: Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Mixed Breed (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Maggie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Breed: Husky, Border Collie (mixed)

- Read more on Petfinder

