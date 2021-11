Robert C Gaylord is a principal in MacroStrategies, a boutique consulting firm specializing in international political and business risk, currency risk, commodities and business intelligence. For 30 years he provided comprehensive studies and advice to senior members of the US government. His unique ability to understand global risk and its consequences on energy and strategic commodity markets caused him to move from principal advisor to the Secretary of the Air Force for Saudi Arabia, to Special Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff for Terrorism, Mideast Policy, Latin America policy and global energy markets. As an international business executive he led companies in the US, Latin America and Europe. Today he advises senior executives on energy markets, strategic commodities and global risk factors and is an expert on international security and counter-terrorism. especially as it applies to the commercial aviation and maritime transportation industries.

