LYNN GENDUSA: A Brave Adventurer’s Final Journey

Iman Joy El Shami-Mader is very animated when she talks about disembodied limbs. An illustrator who lives in Merano, a small town in the Italian Alps, El Shami-Mader was conducting research for the drawings of mythological creatures that she posts on Instagram and Twitter, when she kept encountering stories, from around the world, of fantastical body parts that have become creatures of their own. There is a creepy French leg, with an eye in its kneecap, that eats unsuspecting victims at night. Or a child’s hand that drops from trees in Japan. There’s another hand, a hairy one from a dead man, that lives under the beds of children in South America. As El Shami-Mader posted more and more illustrations over the years, fans were inspired to send suggestions, including for more autonomous body parts. “I just remember it was like a two-to-three-month period when all of a sudden I kept finding the disembodied limb stories and was like, ‘Huh, interesting,’” she says. “It’s like when you learn a new word that you were sure you never heard before, and then shortly after you know what it means, it pops up everywhere, if that makes sense?” (It does. In fact, it has a name: the Baader-Meinhof phenomenon or frequency illusion.)

VISUAL ART ・ 11 DAYS AGO