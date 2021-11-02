CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alfa Laval strengthens its LNG portfolio

By Lydia Woellwarth
lngindustry.com
Cover picture for the articleWith demand increasing worldwide, there is more LNG in transit than ever before. Regulating cargo tank pressure is vital when moving it by sea, which means LNG boil-off gas (BOG) must be safely combusted when it cannot be used by the engines or boilers. The Alfa Laval GCU has an strong...

Gasum has divested the Risavika LNG liquefaction plant

“Gasum have concluded that owning this type of upstream LNG liquefaction asset is no longer in the core of our strategy. However, the long-term tolling contract ensures that we will continue to deliver LNG and LBG to our customers from the Risavika plant in the future as well. The divestment of Risavika will enable us to optimise our capital allocation to speed up the execution of our growth strategy and to expand the Nordic gas market,” says Gasum’s Interim CEO Kai Laitinen.
GTT obtains tank design order for a new LNG carrier

GTT announces that it has received, in October 2021, an order from its partner the Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd (HZ) for the tank design of new LNG carriers on behalf of the leasing entity of the Chinese CSSC Group. As part of this order, GTT will design...
Cheniere and Sinochem Group sign long-term LNG SPA

Under the SPA, Sinochem Group has agreed to purchase an initial volume of approximately 0.9 million tpy beginning in July 2022, which increases to 1.8 million tpy. The SPA has a term of approximately 17.5 years and Sinochem Group will purchase the LNG volumes on a free-on-board basis. The purchase price for LNG under the SPA is indexed to the Henry Hub price, plus a fixed liquefaction fee.
DOE’s LNG-to-Power project added to Vietnam’s development plan

As stipulated in the master plan, Vinh Hau A Port of Bac Lieu Seaport (Group 5) will receive large ships up to 150 000 t, to be located in the land and waters off Vinh Hau A commune, Bac Lieu province. According to the system design of Stena Power & LNG Solutions AS, a DOE partner, the receiving LNG terminal for the Project will include the following main items: LNG floating storage unit (FSU); self-installing regasification system (SRP) and a jettyless floating terminal (JFT); and water area for the mooring of LNG carriers and mooring of the LNG FSU, including the water surface area for the turnaround of LNG carriers. Stena also announced earlier that the company, together with the Maritime Research Institute Netherlands (MARIN), has successfully tested the SRP model (designed as a non-rigid, movable terminal and FSU for the Project.
