CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

First look: Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs odds and lines

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TfCHJ_0ck5Jlgt00

The Green Bay Packers (7-1) will take on the Kansas City Chiefs (4-4). They kick off Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium. Below, we look at the Packers vs. Chiefs odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.

The Packers won their seventh straight game last Thursday with a 24-21 over the Arizona Cardinals, catapulting them to No. 1 in the NFC. QB Aaron Rodgers has thrown multiple touchdown passes in each game of the winning streak, giving him 17 on the season to go with only three interceptions.

The Chiefs have struggled this season but improved to 4-4 with a 20-17 Monday night win over the New York Giants. They have had multiple turnovers in six of eight games this season and have not won consecutive games yet this season.

Packers at Chiefs odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Tuesday at 7:40 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Packers -110 (bet $110 to win $100) | Chiefs -110 (bet $110 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Packers +0.5, -110 (bet $110 to win $100) | Chiefs -0.5, -110 (bet $110 to win $100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 55.5, O: -110 (bet $110 to win $100) | U: -110 (bet $110 to win $100)

PLAY: Try our new, free daily Pick’em Challenge and win. Play now!

2021 betting stats:

  • ML: Packers 7-1 | Chiefs 4-4
  • ATS: Packers 7-1 | Chiefs 2-6
  • O/U: Packers 2-6 | Chiefs 4-4

WIN YOUR FANTASY FOOTBALL LEAGUE!

For 25 years, TheHuddle.com has been helping fantasy players just like you win. This year, it’s your turn! Custom player rankings, tools and more to give you the edge over your competition.

Use code SBW21 to take 20% OFF a new subscription. Join now!

Packers at Chiefs head-to-head

Dating back to 1967, the two teams have only faced each other 13 times, the first being in Super Bowl I. The Chiefs lead the all-time series 7-5-1, but the Packers have won the last two matchups and three of the last four.

The Packers won 31-24 in 2019, but it was not Aaron Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes. He missed that game and Matt Moore started at quarterback, so this will be Mahomes’ first career game against Green Bay.

Rodgers is 2-1 in three career starts against the Chiefs. He has nine touchdown passes and no interceptions in those three contests.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Jess Root on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | WashingtonFootballWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | TheListWire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Fiancee, Shailene Woodley, Is Now Trending

Aaron Rodgers has been trending on social media all Wednesday, as the Green Bay Packers quarterback is out for Sunday’s game. It’s since been revealed that the superstar quarterback has not been vaccinated, despite telling reporters he was “immunized.”. “There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated and it’s...
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Danica Patrick Now

With Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers making headlines this week for some not-so-great reasons, many have taken to social media to discuss his ex-girlfriends. Rodgers, who is currently engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, had some notable relationships with actress Olivia Munn and race car driver Danica Patrick. The Packers...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
On3.com

Green Bay Packers running back lost for the season

The Green Bay Packers received some terrible news on Friday morning. Running back Kylin Hill is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. The gruesome injury happened on a kickoff return collision with running back Jonathan Ward, and both players were carted off the field.
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers News

The Green Bay Packers learned on Wednesday that starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2020 MVP tested positive for COVID-19 and is not vaccinated, meaning he’ll miss this weekend’s match-up and be forced to quarantine for the next 10 days. Although much...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Packers Officially Announce Notable Quarterback Signing

With Aaron Rodgers set to miss at least one game, the Green Bay Packers officially signed Blake Bortles to their practice squad on Thursday. Bortles, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, spent part of this past offseason with Green Bay. He last played in an NFL regular season game with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Packers#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Arizona Cardinals#Nfc#The New York Giants#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports#Packers 0 5
ClutchPoints

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar brings smoke for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers amid COVID-19 debacle

The past week was incredibly wild for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The star signal-caller was not able to suit up for the Packers’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in Week 9 after testing positive for COVID-19. That would have been the headline about Rodgers, but an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show opened a can of worms and resulted in a loud reaction from the mainstream, including one from Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
NFL
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SaintsNewsNetwork

NFL Top 5 Power Rankings for Week 9

A statement game and the Saints delivered! The New Orleans Saints were resilient in their division defeat of the Buccaneers without Jameis Winston. New Orleans is now within a half-game of leading the division that most thought was locked up by the defending Super Bowl Champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

43K+
Followers
88K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy