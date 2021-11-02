CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fisker strikes battery supply deal with China’s CATL

(Reuters) – Electric vehicle maker Fisker Inc has struck a battery supply deal for its flagship model with Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL), the company said on Tuesday. CATL will...

investorsobserver.com

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Earnings Report Highlights Battery Supply Agreement, Secured Financing for Launch of Electric Vehicle

Fisker Inc. (FSR) stock was lower today after the company reported financial results for the third quarter of 2021 and gave a business update. Currently, the company is dedicated to bringing its Fisker Ocean SUV to completion. The car, set to be unveiled at the LA Auto Show on November 17, will be Fisker's first electric vehicle produced.
ECONOMY
Carscoops

Fisker Ocean Electric SUV To Use Two Different Kinds Of Battery Cells From CATL

Fisker’s electric Ocean SUV will source its batteries from CATL, the two companies have confirmed. A statement released by Fisker reveals that CATL “will supply two different battery solutions” for the Ocean with an initial battery capacity of over 5 gigawatt-hours annually. The primary high-capacity battery pack will use lithium nickel manganese cobalt cell chemistry while the second high-value pack will be based on lithium-ion phosphate chemistry.
CARS
Green Car Reports

Fisker Ocean will use CATL cells, charge at more than 250 kw

Fisker and CATL on Tuesday announced a battery-supply deal for the Fisker Ocean electric SUV, which Fisker said is on track for a November 2022 production start. Under the terms of the agreement, CATL will supply two battery packs for the Ocean and a total of 5 gigawatt-hours of cells annually from 2023 to 2025, Fisker said in a press release.
CARS

