Ferrari ups 2021 earnings guidance, cautious on revenue under new CEO Vigna

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 6 days ago

MILAN (Reuters) -Sports car maker Ferrari said on Tuesday it would raise this year's core earnings forecast after a strong set of results in the third quarter, the first since new Chief Executive Bendetto Vigna started in his role. Ferrari said its full-year adjusted...

