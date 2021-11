With Eternals opening in theaters November 5th, I recently got to speak with Kumail Nanjiani and Lauren Ridloff about making the Marvel movie. During the interview, they talked about what it meant joining the MCU, if the Eternals could have beaten Thanos, if they asked Marvel and director Chloé Zhao about how powerful their characters powers were and debated who was the most powerful Eternal on set, and more. In addition, Nanjiani revealed that they changed his powers between his first and second meeting with Marvel, and how his character was originally going to wield two swords.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO