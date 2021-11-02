CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, IL

Auger-Aliassime stays in running for place at ATP Finals

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

PARIS -- Felix Auger-Aliassime stayed in contention for place at the ATP Finals by beating Italian qualifier Gianluca Mager 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 Tuesday in the first round...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atp Finals#Paris Masters#Stuttgart Open#The Atp Finals#Italian#Canadian#American#Ap
