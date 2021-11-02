CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool players show support to David Brooks and Daniel Barden

By Chris Stonadge
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 6 days ago

Liverpool players were pictured on social media sending their support to Bournemouth's David Brooks and Norwich's Daniel Barden.

This comes after the pair were diagnosed with forms of cancer - Brooks with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, and Barden with testicular cancer.

Pictured holding shirts with 'Brooks 7' and 'Barden 50', the entire Liverpool squad and coaching staff gathered surrounding Neco Williams and Alisson Becker.

David Brooks is a former Liverpool target

The shocking news of his diagnosis is met with the subdued frustration that Brooks had such high potential.

Having developed his trade with Sheffield United under Chris Wilder, the Welshman moved to AFC Bournemouth in 2018 for £11.5 million - even though This Is Anfield reported that Liverpool were plotting a £10 million bid a year earlier.

Assigned the #20 jersey, he flourished under Eddie Howe - scoring seven goals in 33 Premier League appearances.

After relegation in 2019/20 (not at all down to Brooks due to a long-term injury), he was linked immediately with a return to the top-flight with West Ham, Manchester United or Liverpool.

He has since remained with the Cherries in the second tier, even playing this season, scoring three in nine games in all competitions.

His shirt was held by fellow countryman Neco Williams, who said:

'Everyone at @LFC is with you David and Dan YNWA'

Barden opened up on health concerns

On loan at Livingston from Norwich City, Daniel Barden is a 20-year-old goalkeeper.

He opened up on his testicular cancer with the Daily Record, saying that both Daniel Farke and Livingston boss David Martindale have been extremely supportive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kZZT3_0ck57Iox00
Daniel Barden, playing for Wales U21 v Moldova U21

'It has been a very difficult and challenging period, but the support of my family, friends and colleagues has helped get me through the last few weeks.

'I can’t thank the medical departments at both Norwich and Livingston enough, as well as everyone at the Royal Marsden Hospital.

'The speed at which everything has moved has been crazy, but everyone has been absolutely brilliant with me. Both Daniel Farke and David Martindale have also been very supportive.'

Everyone at LFC Transfer Room wishes Brooks and Barden the very best with their recovery.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
LFCTransferRoom

Jurgen Klopp's Staff 'Thrilled' With Liverpool Players Response To A Triggered Cristiano Ronaldo Booting Of Curtis Jones

Reports from The Athletic say Jurgen Klopp and his staff were thought to be delighted with the response from the Liverpool players after watching Curtis Jones get kicked by Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo. As the Red Devils found themselves 3-0 already before half-time, the Manchester United players were seething and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Wilder
Person
David Brooks
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Eddie Howe
chatsports.com

Liverpool's best form of Jurgen Klopp's tenure? Breaking down reasons behind Reds' brilliant run

On Monday, the day after Liverpool's 5-0 destruction of Manchester United at Old Trafford, every major publication (including this one) ran pieces on the match as either a referendum on the mediocrity that United have become, as an end-of-days moment for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tenure as United manager, or both. A piece in The Independent, however, stood out for one particular reason. Amid talk of the need for a "cultural reset" at the club, Miguel Delaney noted, "Key decision-makers at the club willingly say they never wanted to go down the Manchester City or Liverpool route of having a defined style of coach, because that means you can't be adaptable.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Uk#Brooks 7#Barden 50#Welshman#Afc Bournemouth#Cherries#The Daily Record
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool ‘did not play well’ against Preston

Jurgen Klopp admitted his much-changed Liverpool side rode their luck en route to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup as they needed second-half goals from Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi to see off Preston 2-0 at Deepdale.Klopp changed all 11 players from the side that inflicted a famous 5-0 evisceration of Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday and got a radically different performance as a result.Though Liverpool had 79 per cent possession in the first half, they did not record a shot on target until Minamino turned in Neco Williams’ cross just after the hour, and were fortunate not...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
fourfourtwo.com

Barcelona dream of hiring Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp - report

Barcelona are hopeful they will one day be able to persuade Jurgen Klopp to take the reins at the Camp Nou, according to reports. Ronald Koeman faces an uncertain future as manager of the Blaugrana after a 2-1 defeat by Real Madrid in the Clasico on Sunday. That result leaves...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

‘This Should Not Happen’ - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Manchester United’s Paul Pogba's Foul On Naby Keita

After his team’s fantastic performance at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp briefly spoke about the foul on Naby Keita which earned Paul Pogba of Manchester United a red card. With Liverpool leading 5-0, Pogba clattered into Keita’s shin with a dreadful two footed lunge. Referee Anthony...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

'Best Manager In The World' - Liverpool Midfielder Tyler Morton On Jurgen Klopp

After impressing in Liverpool’s 4th Round Carabao Cup victory at Deepdale on Wednesday, Tyler Morton has been speaking about the match and his manager Jurgen Klopp. The Reds ran out 2-0 winners against Preston North End thanks to goals from Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi. It was a difficult evening for Klopp’s team who could have easily found themselves trailing at half time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
249
Followers
2K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy