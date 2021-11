Corniche overcame a nervy start to capture the $2 million Juvenile on Friday, giving trainer Bob Baffert his first Breeders' Cup race win since he was slapped with a two-year ban by the Kentucky Derby organizers. Veteran jockey Mike Smith became one of the oldest Juvenile race winners at age 56, guiding Corniche to the one and three quarter lengths victory ahead of runners-up Pappacap and Giant Game. Corniche is now tabbed as the horse to watch heading into next year's Kentucky Derby. "This is the first time he got a little warm, just a little excited and I think it was because of the crowd," said Smith of Corniche.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO