Bobby Valentine Concedes To Democrat Caroline Simmons In Stamford Mayoral Race

STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Unaffiliated candidate and former Mets manager Bobby Valentine conceded early Wednesday morning to Democratic state Representative Caroline Simmons in Stamford’s mayoral election.

After polls closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, officials with both campaigns told CBS2’s Tony Aiello the margin appeared razor thin and the race would come down to counting absentee ballots.

Simmons, a mom of two and pregnant with her third, grew up in Greenwich and moved to Stamford about 10 years ago. She will become the city’s first female mayor.

Valentine led the Mets to the 2000 World Series and was taking his first swing at elected office. He hoped to become mayor of the city his grandparents moved to in 1910.

The candidates took a pledge to avoid negative campaigning, but still took digs at each other when Aiello interviewed them in October .

“I definitely won’t hold her lack of experience or her age against her, that’s for sure,” Valentine said.

“I probably know just as much about being a baseball manager as he knows about government,” said Simmons.

Valentine was running as an unaffiliated candidate with tacit support from the local GOP. Simmons was on the Democrat and Independent lines.

