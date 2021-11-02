CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Two More Games Are Available Today With Xbox Game Pass (November 2)

By Fraser Gilbert
purexbox.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's Game Pass day! We've got two more additions to the service today, with one of them being a brand-new release in the form of puzzle game 'Unpacking', and the other being the Java and Bedrock editions of Minecraft for PC. Here are...

www.purexbox.com

Comments / 0

Related
trueachievements.com

UnDungeon joins Xbox Game Pass in November

Colourful pixel action RPG UnDungeon now has a release date, confirming it will arrive for Xbox Game Pass next month on November 18th. In UnDungeon, you need to restore order to every dimension after several multidimensional Earths collide in an event known as the Shift. Each dimension has its own God, who communicate through heralds. We play as one of these messengers, and join Herald's Undercover Bay (known as H.U.B.) The game spans multiple timelines and dimensions, and exploration and combat will be key. The combat system in particular sounds as though it'll be very in-depth — you can even implant different organs into the body of your herald, and if you're not careful, enemies will steal your healing items.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Is Riders Republic on Xbox Game Pass?

Riders Republic is a huge new sports game on the way from Ubisoft. It likely has tonnes of hours of content and even more to explore. The trial week isn't enough time to fully explore it. That being said, Game Pass is another way to try out games for cheap. Here's what we know about it so far.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

New Screenshots Of GTA Trilogy Remaster Revealed Via Xbox Store

We're a little under a week away from Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition and a few new images have surfaced for your viewing pleasure. While they're not the most exciting thing in the world, they're the best we've got since Rockstar Games has yet to release any gameplay for it. Big thanks to the Microsoft Store for updating its game pages with these new images.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Reveals New Games for November

Xbox announced new titles coming to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service in November 2021. Notably, Minecraft: Java and Bedrock Editions are joining as well as Forza Horizon 5 on release, but perhaps the most notable addition included in today's announcement is the fact that Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - The Definitive Edition will be joining the service for consoles on release.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Game Pass#New Xbox#Game Console#Mobile#Puzzle Game#Java Edition#Minecrafter#Cloud Unpacking
FanSided

Minecraft coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC on November 2

Xbox Game Pass, the subscription service that keeps on giving. In addition to Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition coming to Game Pass next month, subscribers can also look forward to Minecraft on PC. Now Minecraft has been available for what seems like forever, but if for...
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Is Guardians of the Galaxy on Xbox Game Pass?

Square Enix and Eidos Montreal’s latest Marvel game is out, and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has been met with positive reviews from critics. Most critics praised the game’s superb voice acting and the well-directed story, and how it’s been closely tied with the source material. The results of the reviews came to be unexpected as the game was met with low expectations since its reveal a few months ago during Square Enix’s Summer Showcase on June 14, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
lordsofgaming.net

Moonglow Bay Splashes Into Xbox Game Pass

Wholesome fish-and-chill Indie title Moonglow Bay just launched on Xbox, Steam, and the Epic Games Store last night. A game that was revealed during the ID@Xbox Indie Showcase back in March. For viewers who were intrigued about the game, it also just launched into Xbox Game Pass. Giving everyone on the service a chance to try it.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Minecraft
NewsBreak
Windows 10
Polygon

Xbox Games With Gold for November gives you more Lego Batman

Microsoft found another Lego video game to toss into November’s Games With Gold offerings. 2012’s Lego Batman 2 DC Super Heroes for Xbox 360, available Nov. 16 to Nov. 30, headlines this month’s lineup of free games. The other three are Moving Out, a zany, cooperative, physics-based “moving simulator” from...
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

It Takes Two and Forza Horizon 5 are coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC in November 2021

Welcome, friends, to the start of November, which means leaves are falling, pumpkin pie is being consumed in alarming quantities, and more games are announced for Game Pass. The list of PC games coming to Xbox Game Pass in November 2021 numbers seven (with two versions of one), including It Takes Two and Forza Horizon 5. Those two games highlight the first half of releases. However, there are still plenty coming that look well worth your interest.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Xbox Live Games with Gold for November offers up two indie gems

Just as Sony has revealed the PlayStation Plus games for November, so too has Microsoft announced the next batch of titles that will be available through Xbox Games with Gold. As always, Xbox Live Gold subscribers will be getting four different games to download next month. Two of these games will be Xbox One titles, while the other two are Xbox 360 games playable through backward compatibility. All of the games offered through Games with Gold will be playable on Xbox Series X|S, even though none were made specifically for the platform.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

These 15+ Games Are Coming To Xbox Next Week (November 1-5)

Hoping for a quiet week away from game releases? Well, avert your eyes as another huge week is on the way, with titles such as Call of Duty: Vanguard and Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition arriving on the scene. Here's everything coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox...
VIDEO GAMES
windowsreport.com

Xbox Game Pass set to release a couple of games in November

Don has been writing professionally for over 10 years now, but his passion for the written word started back in his elementary school days. His work has been published on Livebitcoinnews.com, Learnbonds.com, eHow, AskMen.com,... Read more. Minecraft will be joining Xbox Game Pass for the PC bundle. The games set...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Xbox Game Pass for PC has an impressive November line-up

Xbox Game Pass for PC will get at least eight new titles throughout November, boasting everything from big budget open world racers to a game about unpacking boxes. Pretty much every game confirmed for the console Game Pass is coming to PC - normally PC's library is a tad smaller - except for Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas remastered.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy