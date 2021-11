Notice how hard it’s been to buy new consoles lately? Both last year’s Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 as well as this year’s new Nintendo Switch OLED model have been in short supply, selling out almost the instant they go on sale. There’s a reason for that (well, besides scalpers) — there’s currently a global shortage for supplies like semiconductors and microcomputers that are essential for electronics. As such, Nintendo is making only ⅘ of the Switches they planned to, 24 million out of 30 million, as reported by Nikkei.

