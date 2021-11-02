CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final Thoughts: Georgia-Florida

By Harrison Reno
DawgsDaily
 6 days ago
As Georgia begins to shift their focus to the Missouri Tigers, We go over our final thoughts as we move on from Georgia's 34-7 win over Florida.

Time to See JT Daniels

Stetson Bennett is coming off a rough day at the office on a neutral field against Florida in Jacksonville. News broke late Friday night that the redshirt senior quarterback was the expected starting quarterback for Georgia as the Bulldogs were preparing to face Florida.

Georgia picked Bennett over former starter JT Daniels, who is coming off a lat muscle injury that's seen him on the sideline for the better of the last month, missing the previous four games. Smart told the media post-game that continuity ultimately led to Bennett getting the start over Daniels.

"Ultimately the reason was continuity, Stetson has done a good job. The next biggest things was that JT had not really been in practice as much as Stetson going back to last week. So we went with the guy who has been practicing the most and been out there the most."

Smart Preaches Importance of Focus After #1 Ranking

What the Numbers Tell Us About Missouri vs Georgia

Bennett's play in the four games before Florida certainly warranted getting a chance against Florida, in a game that ultimately clinched Georgia's spot in the SEC Championship game. But that does not change the fact that Bennett struggled.

Bennett made two bad decisions that muddied his final stat line as both throws resulted in interceptions, trying to hit a receiver downfield. The vertical passing game is a trait that favors the skill set of Daniels, and in the case of a shootout, Georgia will need to find a way to get the explosive plays downfield in the passing game. With a game against Tennessee looming, letting Daniels see action against Missouri makes sense as Georgia prepares for national title run.

The Running Game is still Apart of Georgia's Identity

In one of Georgia's worst offensive performances, a lone bright spot was the running game. Georgia found a way to rush for 193 yards against a Florida defense that previously showed a weakness in stopping the run; At the same time, success on the ground should've been an expectation heading into the weekend; the strong showing in the backfield continues a streak dating back to the win over Arkansas.

Zamir White became the first Georgia running back in 2021 to rush for over 100 yards in a single game. White finished with 105 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Of course, Georgia would like to throw the ball around the field in an ideal world for fans, but even under an air raid specialist like Todd Monken, Georgia will always run the football.

Georgia Should Rack Up the Post-Season Awards

Kirby Smart made it a big point to emphasize just how important recruiting is to his success in Athens. Since taking the job as the head coach at Georgia, his alma mater, he is turning Georgia into a perennial playoff contender; many thanks to his strong recruiting.

It goes without saying that Georgia's roster is loaded with talent in Smart's sixth year, but that could've been said the last few years. However, this season is a little different because Georgia is currently the number one team by both polls. Another reason is that Georgia bolsters several players who could win post-season awards.

Freshman tight end Brock Bowers looks to be an early front runner for the John Mackey award due to his breakout year as a pass-catcher for Georgia. Nakobe Dean looks to be one of the best linebackers in the country; look no further than his 50-yard interception returned for a touchdown against the Gators as a reason for giving the junior the Butkus award.

Putting those two names aside, no one is bigger to Georgia's success than nose tackle Jordan Davis. Davis is gaining steam as fans, and media members alike look to boost his name into the Heisman conversation. But that isn't the only award the massive defensive lineman could win; Davis could also win the Chuck Bednarik Award, the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, and the Outland Trophy.

Not to mention Dan Lanning could very well win the Broyles Award, given to the best assistant coach in college football, as Georgia’s defense continues to find success.

#College Football#American Football#The Missouri Tigers#Jt#Sec Championship
