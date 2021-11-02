CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sean McDermott gives his biggest takeaway from Bills' win over Dolphins

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NvC1V_0ck4oZ0z00

The Buffalo Bills… didn’t exactly look like the Bills against the Miami Dolphins.

In Week 8, the Bills (5-2) did pull away and beat the Dolphins (1-7), 26-11, but it was not smooth sailing.

Buffalo struggled early. So much so that the two teams were tied at the halftime, 3-3.

But as the score indicates, things turned around for the Bills and that was what stood out to Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott. His team turned it around.

“That’s the biggest takeaway from this game. You’re not going to always come out and score, score score, in games,” McDermott said via video conference. “This game, like most games in the NFL, came down to the fourth quarter. I thought that was good for us as a team.”

Leading the turnaround for the Bills offense was quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Cole Beasley.

The playmaker led Buffalo with 10 catches and 110 yards. Those were both team highs.

Allen only had 80 yards passing at the half. He ended the game with 249, and had 55 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

“We went into halftime, you could tell that we weren’t happy,” Allen admitted. “We found a spot where we could get in groove in the second half.”

After reflecting, Beasley took a bit of a look at the long term. He said the Bills will improve because of the way the game went.

“You don’t wanna have games like this, but I think you need them to grow,” he said.

Naturally, the best analysis from the halftime adjustments came from offensive lineman Dion Dawkins.

To his credit, the O-line was amongst the improvements in the second half for Buffalo. That group had an ugly first half, but the later stages saw less pressure on Allen in the pocket.

Dawkins put it into a candid view.

“Playing [in the second half] with a little more energy, passion, and just showing that we’re not lax. Honestly, we call this having our piss hot. Playing with that energy,” Dawkins said.

Hot piss it was, Dion…

Comments / 3

Related
Buffalo News

Why have Bills under Sean McDermott been so good in game after bye

Safety Jordan Poyer was sitting on the beach, but still thinking about football. Quarterback Josh Allen said he’d prefer to play every week. After the loss in Tennessee, the Buffalo Bills were ready to get right back to work. The only thing stopping them was their bye week. If the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#The Buffalo Bills
chatsports.com

Falcons snap counts and notes from a win over the Dolphins

Another week, another win for the Falcons, who have triumphed in three of their last four and came awfully close to beating Washington. Nothing about those wins has seemed easy or stress-free, but the arrow’s pointed in a better direction and the offense continued to roll against Miami. What can...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Gabriel Davis gives Bills 10-3 lead over Dolphins

The Bills had only 122 yards in the first half. They had 80 on their first drive of the second half. Buffalo scored the first touchdown of the day in a matchup against division rival Miami, with Josh Allen finding Gabriel Davis for an 8-yard touchdown with 3:49 remaining in the third quarter.
NFL
New York Post

NFL Week 8 predictions: Bill will win big over Dolphins

BILLS (-14) over Dolphins. These AFC East foes are thoroughly familiar with one another. The Bills shut out the Dolphins, 35-0, in Miami in Week 2. Buffalo is coming off a loss at Tennessee. Two more soft spots (visits to the Jaguars and Jets) follow. Josh Allen and the Bills...
NFL
BillsDigest

Bills battle way to tough win over Dolphins: 5 observations

Miami couldn't capitalize, however, when it turned it back over on a botched play. Allen is one of the most instinctive players in the NFL today and has carried the Bills to many wins because of it. But he has to be made to know that he can't be taking moronic intentional grounding penalties or throwing blind heaves under pressure that are way more likely to be caught by opponents than his receivers.
NFL
USA Today

Game balls: 4 standouts from Bills win vs. Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills continued their winning ways over the Miami Dolphins, besting their divisional rivals 26-11 in Week 8 action. Buffalo’s defense kept things close while the offense took some time to get things headed in the right direction. In the end, Buffalo outlasted Miami and did enough to end with a comfortable victory margin.
NFL
USA Today

Stock up, stock down following the Bills' win over the Dolphins

After the Buffalo Bills’ topped the Miami Dolphins, 26-11, here’s how things shook out in this week’s stock report:. Beasley was one of the main reasons the Bills found a way to turn things around in their favor against the Dolphins. The slot wideout led Buffalo with 10 catches for 110 yards.
NFL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Bills HC Sean McDermott Pokes Fun at Brandon Beane [TWEET]

The Buffalo Bills are 5-2 this season and now preparing for their week 9 matchup at the Jacksonville Jaguars. Unfortunately, the Bills are dealing with a few injuries. Today at practice, head coach Sean McDermott said that guard Jon Feliciano would not practice and is still listed as "week-to-week." Feliciano...
NFL
USA Today

WATCH: Sean McDermott postgame locker room speech after Dolphins win

Ever the coach-speaker, Sean McDermott used his postgame locker room speech against the Miami Dolphins to toss out some more of that on Sunday. But, McDermott’s points did made sense. The Bills won 26-11, but 23 of those points came in the second half. Clearly some changes were made at...
NFL
FanSided

Jaguars not going anywhere after win over Bills, other takeaways

Although the Jacksonville Jaguars had some talented pieces in 2020, you could count them all with one hand and probably had fingers to spare. Edge rusher Josh Allen was one of few playmakers but was hindered by a knee injury for most of the year and wasn’t the same player he was in 2019.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bills Coach Sean McDermott: You Have to win up Front

Without naming names, Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott ostensibly pointed to center Mitch Morse, guards Cody Ford and Ike Boettger and tackles Dion Dawkins and Daryl Williams after Sunday's 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. "We've got to fix some things," he said, bluntly. "Let's just start there. We've got...
NFL
NBC Sports

Josh Allen is outplaying Josh Allen as Jaguars take surprising lead over Bills

If you expected Josh Allen to have a big day in today’s Bills-Jaguars game, you’re right. But you’re probably wrong about which Josh Allen. It’s the Jaguars’ Josh Allen who has both sacked Bills quarterback Josh Allen and intercepted Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and it’s the Jaguars who have a surprising 9-6 fourth quarter lead over the Bills.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

43K+
Followers
88K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy