First look: Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers odds and lines

The featured Monday night game to wrap up NFL Week 9 has the Chicago Bears (3-5) on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3). The Monday night kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET at Heinz Field. Below, we look at the Bears vs. Steelers odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.

The Bears are coming off their third loss in a row. In Week 8, they were defeated 33-22 by the San Francisco 49ers. QB Justin Fields passed for 175 yards, one touchdown and an interception, and he rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown. His 22-yard touchdown run would have tied the score 23-23 in the fourth quarter, but the point after was missed, and the 49ers scored 10 more points to wrap up the win. Fields has 991 passing yards, three touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season, and he has rushed for 243 yards and two scores.

The Steelers have won three games in a row to get over .500. They beat the Cleveland Browns 15-10 Sunday. They limited the Browns to 306 yards of offense and had a takeaway. Pittsburgh is No. 7 in the league in scoring defense, allowing only 20.3 points per game.

Bears at Steelers odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Tuesday at 7:45 a.m. ET.

Money line: Bears +230 (bet $100 to win $230) | Steelers -300 (bet $300 to win $100)

Bears +230 (bet $100 to win $230) | Steelers -300 (bet $300 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Bears +6.5, -110 (bet $110 to win $100) | Steelers -6.5, -110 (bet $110 to win $100)

Bears +6.5, -110 (bet $110 to win $100) | Steelers -6.5, -110 (bet $110 to win $100) Over/Under (O/U): 39.5, O: -117 (bet $117 to win $100) | U: -103 (bet $103 to win $100)

2021 betting stats:

ML : Bears 3-5 | Steelers 4-3

: Bears 3-5 | Steelers 4-3 ATS : Bears 3-5 | Steelers 3-4

: Bears 3-5 | Steelers 3-4 O/U: Bears 2-6 | Steelers 1-5-1

Bears at Steelers head-to-head

The Bears have won the last three matchups against one another, in 2017, 2013 and 2009. The Bears lead the all-time series 19-7-1.

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger has faced the Bears four times. He is 1-3 against them, throwing five touchdown passes and three interceptions in those games. He has been sacked eight times against the Bears.

