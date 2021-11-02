O-Zone: Heaven knows

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. This is probably way too early, but looking at all the rookie class quarterbacks of 2021, which do you think has the brightest future from the body of work we have seen so far? The kid in Patriotville has been impressive at times, but I believe he has a lot more to work with than most. Justin Fields has been electric in moments, but relies too much on his running. Zach Wilson, I think, could be good, but he will be ruined by an underwhelming O-Line which will never protect him. Out of all the rookie quarterbacks, I think Trevor has the highest ceiling in front of him. Even though we only have one win, we have a lot more building to do around the kid.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO