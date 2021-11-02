CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
O-Zone: Heaven knows

By John Oehser
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE – One more day to Look-Ahead Wednesday. Kinda lookin' forward it. A lot went wrong. But if even half the passes that hit players in the hands and chest were caught, it could have set things up to go right. This is fair – and reflects the truth...

O-Zone: Special dinner

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. This is probably way too early, but looking at all the rookie class quarterbacks of 2021, which do you think has the brightest future from the body of work we have seen so far? The kid in Patriotville has been impressive at times, but I believe he has a lot more to work with than most. Justin Fields has been electric in moments, but relies too much on his running. Zach Wilson, I think, could be good, but he will be ruined by an underwhelming O-Line which will never protect him. Out of all the rookie quarterbacks, I think Trevor has the highest ceiling in front of him. Even though we only have one win, we have a lot more building to do around the kid.
O-Zone: So lit

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. With the recent news about Chark not playing again this season, I'm worried about his future with the team. I think he was a big help for Trevor, looked like they were developing some chemistry. Could you talk to Urbs and let him know we need to keep DJ around? They gave Marqise Lee an extension, for cryin' out loud; we could extend DJ. Not like we don't have the cap.
O-Zone: Spinster

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. So, we have speedy receivers, but coaches are trying to figure out how to get them into the game plans? If we have wide receivers that can't practice running routes very well or are just seemingly not getting in the game more often, what are the issues? If coaches can't get players into games, we either need new coaches or new wide receivers who are up to the task – as in those who we dropped before the season began. I feel like a broken record when saying it baffles me how coaches appear slow in making nearly desperate changes in gameplans and/or competent players.
📧 O-Zone Late Night: Seahawks 31, Jaguars 7

SEATTLE, Wash. – Momentum didn't matter much. Not when the struggles that have hurt the Jaguars too often this season – pass defense, lack of big plays on offense and costly mistakes/miscommunications everywhere – keep hurting them. The Jaguars, after entering Sunday off a bye – two weeks removed from...
Scout's Take: Bucky Brooks examines Jaguars-Seahawks

JACKSONVILLE – In a weekly feature for the 2021 season, NFL Media and Jaguars Media analyst Bucky Brooks breaks down the Jaguars' performance in a 31-7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in a 2021 Week 8 game at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. BIG IMPRESSION. The Jaguars laid an egg...
Final analysis: The experts on Jaguars-Bills

JACKSONVILLE – Each week during the 2021 season, Jaguars experts – Rick Ballou, Tony Boselli, Frank Frangie, Jeff Lageman, Brent Martineau, John Oehser, Brian Sexton, J.P. Shadrick and Ashlyn Sullivan – will analyze the following day's Jaguars matchup. Up this week:. The Buffalo Bills at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.
Game report: Jaguars 9, Bills 6

JACKSONVILLE – This was big. Really, really big. It also was wildly unexpected, but mostly it was a really impressive – and perhaps really important – day for the Jaguars. Defensive end/linebacker Josh Allen – along with defensive linemen Taven Bryan and Dawuane Smoot – led a spirited defensive effort,...
